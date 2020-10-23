5 years of Bhumi Pednekar: 'Badhaai Ho 2' actor talks about her responsibilities as an artist, headlining 'Durgavati'

2020 is a big year of actor Bhumi Pednekar as it also marks her 5 years in the industry. After her debut with Dum Laga Ka Haisha (2015), Bhumi Pednekar has had an exciting journey with several successful yet meaningful films.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actor confessed that she is "extremely satisfied" with her career graph.

Bhumi said, "I feel very fortunate that I've never been on a film set, and felt like, 'why am I here?’ I’ve never been a part of the film where I’ve been like, 'it’s not correct'. I don’t want to be unhappy doing the work that I do, and touchwood, that has never happened."

Speaking about her responsibilities as an actor, Bhumi said, "I feel, as an actor my profession comes with a certain responsibility, especially in the times that we’re living in. There is a lot that needs to change and if I can use my craft, my voice, and the medium that I have been given by God, to bring about a positive change around me, I will consider myself very lucky. That’s why I have to consciously make a choice that though the priority is to entertain audiences, I must always ensure that I provide them with more than just a few laughs."

On the work front, Bhumi will be next seen in a horror-thriller film titled Durgavati, backed by Akshay Kumar, that will see her topline a film for the first time.

Speaking about it, she said, "Till now, I have always had a co-star to share the responsibility with but it’s the first time that I am helming a film alone. There is a lot of responsibility on me. I’ve been very fortunate as an artist, and I’m also proud of my journey so far. I’m grateful for this opportunity and am really excited to see how people react because I’ve never looked like the way I do in the film. People have never seen me in this avatar."