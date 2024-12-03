Allu Arjun is geared up with the biggest release of India, Pushpa 2: The Rule, and here are the five reasons why he would become the biggest pan-Indian star after the release.

While the buzz and excitement surrounding this biggest film of the year are at an all-time high, everyone is equally eager to witness Allu Arjun in a never-before-seen avatar, of which the trailer has given just a glimpse. Moreover, with his prestigious National Award win for the prequel Pushpa: The Rise, the Icon Star has set a benchmark and is now all set to become the biggest Indian star with the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Set to release on December 5th, let's take a look at why Allu Arjun is poised to be the biggest Indian star with this film's release.

Pushpa 2: The Rule - The Most Anticipated Film of the Year!

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the most exciting film ever, with its phenomenal pre-buzz surpassing that of any other film we've seen. Everyone has been eagerly awaiting this film since its announcement, which alone is a huge advantage for Allu Arjun as he rides this unprecedented high. The film is generating unprecedented excitement, with trade experts predicting it could shatter all records within just a few days of its release. If the buzz continues, it’s poised to become one of the biggest films of all time.

Allu Arjun Riding and Owning The Buzz of Pushpa 2: The Rule

A major chunk of the ownership of Pushpa 2: The Rule belongs to Allu Arjun, as it is primarily the character and swag he brings to Pushparaj. The film is not reliant on huge sets, high VFX, or post-apocalyptic concepts. It is entirely the journey of the character Pushparaj, and the biggest credit for pulling this off goes to Allu Arjun.

Nationwide Fandom

Allu Arjun is perhaps the best example of consolidating an enormous nationwide fandom across territories like Kerala, Kannada, Tamil, and, of course, Hindi. No star has transitioned so seamlessly into different markets like Allu Arjun. He is fondly referred to as "Mallu Arjun" in Kerala, a fact even highlighted by the makers in their latest song Peelings. Allu Arjun enjoys a similar level of fandom in other territories as well.

Dominance in the North

Allu Arjun has unprecedented stardom in the North, arguably the biggest for any star ever. The recent Patna trailer launch of Pushpa 2: The Rule was the biggest example, as no entertainment event has ever been so monumental in the North. It’s worth noting that the trailer launch event in Patna was truly monumental. Historically, no non-political event of this scale has ever taken place in the city.

Multifold ROI

His films are expected to generate multifold returns on investment, with high demand for his film, music, digital, and satellite rights in every territory, thereby generating substantial revenues in each market. Noticeably, It’s a single product generating multifold revenues, thanks to the success of its dubbed versions the film is creating waves all across the nation.

