'5 bfs in one...it’s my choice': Neha Dhupia celebrates second wedding anniversary with Angad Bedi

While she celebrates Mother’s Day at home with her daughter, Bollywood actor and anchor Neha Dhupia also has another reason to cherish as it is also the second anniversary of her marriage with actor Angad Bedi.

Sharing beautiful pictures with Angad, Neha wrote on Twitter, "Happy anniversary my love ... to two years of togetherness ... “Angad is like 1. The love of my life 2. a support system 3. a great father,4. My best friend and 5. The most annoying roommate ever. It’s like I have 5 bfs in one...it’s my choice.” #thosewhoknowknow @Imangadbedi."

To celebrate their anniversary, the actors went live on their social media channels. "We’ll raise the toast to two years of our marriage with our fans, by going live on social media. I’ll be interviewing Angad on marriage, and the questions are going to be a complete surprise to him. He’ll be on the hot seat facing all the questions and we’ll also be taking fans queries," Neha said in a recent interview.

Neha further spoke about how lockdown is an "ultimate test for marriage". She said, "If the one you love the most is willing to tolerate everything and make a happy peaceful environment, then you know you have made the right choice. Angad and I might not be a perfect couple and we do have minor fights once in a while, but we have great understanding. The best part is he has a good sense of humour and gets romantic in the most unexpected way."