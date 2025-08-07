40-year-old actor 'spending sleepless nights, is constantly on calls asking...': Shocking details emerge amid Ahaan Panday's massive success with Saiyaara

How much has Saiyaara earned till now? Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara has earned over Rs 500 crore at the global box office till now, becoming one of the highest-grossing love stories in the history of Indian cinema.

Ahaan Panday, with the massive success of Saiyaara, has become a national sensation among the masses. The film, directed by Mohit Suri and backed by Yash Raj Films, was released on July 18 and has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the box office, emerging as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2025. While Saiyaara and Ahaan Panday are both getting an overwhelming response from the audiences, veteran film journalist Komal Nahta has now claimed that there are several stars who have become insecure of the newcomer, thanks to his early success.

Which Bollywood actor is insecure of Ahaan Panday's success with Saiyaara?

Without taking any names, Komal Nahta shared that Ahaan Panday’s early success has left four actors worried. Speaking about his statement, Komal Nahta revealed in a recent interview with Faridoon Shahryar that a 40-year-old actor is insecure about Saiyaara’s success. "I didn’t take the actor’s name so as not to embarrass them. But whatever I wrote, that he is spending sleepless nights, that he is constantly on calls asking if the numbers are accurate, every word of that article is genuine, I swear. The only detail that I have misrepresented is the number of films that person has done, but only to save them from embarrassment."

Bollywood actor got up and left a party after Saiyaara's success

Komal Nahta also recalled his conversation with an actor at Bhushan Kumar's party and said, "I wrote the article not to make fun of that person, but just to tell the world how insecure this industry really is. Even an established star can become insecure because of a newcomer. They have to remember that they were also newcomers once upon a time; they shouldn’t be nervous; there’s enough space for everyone. I was at Bhushan Kumar’s party, and one of his stars asked me about Saiyaara. I told him that it’s a blockbuster. He got up and left."

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara has earned over Rs 500 crore at the global box office. Ahaan Panday’s debut movie has collected Rs 376 crore in India, emerging as one of the highest-grossing love stories.

