Recent reports suggested that Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja were heading for a divorce after 37 years of marriage. However, the actor's lawyer, Lalit Bindal, who is also a family friend, clarified that Sunita had filed for divorce six months ago, but the couple has since reconciled and is now "going strong."

Meanwhile, both old and recent interviews of Sunita are going viral, where she talks about her relationship with Govinda.

In one of the interviews, Sunita talked about the early days when Govinda became a star. She shared that when she first met Govinda, he wasn't a star yet. When the interviewer joked that she brought him "lady luck," Sunita responded by saying that it was actually her mother who used to do a lot of prayers for them.

She added that while "lady luck" is fine, both she and her mother were Geminis, and he loved them both equally. Sunita also pointed out that it's rare for anyone to stay with someone for 40 years, like they have.

Amid Govinda and Sunita's divorce rumours, one recent video of her with their son Yashvardhan Ahuja from Valentine's Day 2025 is going viral. In the clip, shared by Star Linc on their Instagram, the mother and son were seen getting down from their car posing for the cameras on February 14.

When paps asked Sunita about the Dulhe Raja actor, she replied, "Hello, happy Valentine. Sir apne Valentine ke sath hai. Gadbad mat samjhna. Wo apne kaam se bohot pyaar karte hai na, to kaam unka valentine hai (Sir is with his Valentine. Don't think otherwise. Actually, he loves his work a lot so his work is his Valentine)."

Govinda and Sunita, who got married on March 11, 1987, are parents to two children: Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja. Tina was born in 1989, and Yashvardhan was born in 1997. Tina's only Bollywood film was the 2015 romantic comedy Second Hand Husband, which didn’t do well at the box office. Yashvardhan, on the other hand, is set to make his acting debut soon.