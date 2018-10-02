Trending#

4 Years of Bang Bang: Fans pay tribute to Hrithik Roshan with a special video, Watch

Hrithik Roshan

Updated: Oct 2, 2018, 07:23 PM IST

Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Bang Bang' completes 4 years today and marking the occasion, the Twitterati have gone into a frenzy of sorts. The fans of Hrithik Roshan have gone crazy tweeting and sharing their thoughts about their idol's action packed film 'Bang Bang'.

As a result, a new hashtag '#BangBangHrithik' has started trending high on Twitter. The fans have also made a special video as a tribute to their idol, marking the fourth anniversary of Bang Bang. The video showcases the sensuous side of Hrithik Roshan and the powerful chemistry between Hrithik and Katrina Kaif in the film. 

The video also highlights the Christian Grey avatar of Hrithik and showcases the different shades of the actor. Over the years Hrithik Roshan has been touted as one of the most desirable Asian men by various international magazines and polls.

Hrithik Roshan's action-packed entertainer 'Bang Bang' was loved by the audience back when it released in 2014. Most recently Hrithik Roshan had treated his fans with the look of his upcoming film 'Super 30'  in which he is seen playing the role of a teacher. The first look had generated immense buzz and had become a talking point across platforms. This Bang Bang video showcases a different side of teacher Hrithik Roshan.

Here are some tweets:

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Super 30 where he will be seen playing the maths teacher Anand Kumar. 

