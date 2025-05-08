Sindoor was the first film directed by K Ravi Shankar and was a remake of the Tamil film Unnai Naan Santhithen (1984). Sindoor was released on August 14, 1987, along with Ashok Kumar, Sunil Dutt, Dharmendra, Mithun Chakraborty, Sridevi, and Moushumi Chatterjee's Watan Ke Rakhwale.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi picked the evocative term Operation Sindoor, a codename for the Indian armed forces' strikes on nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. India carried out a measured attack, launching Operation Sindoor, to avoid harm to the civilian population of Pakistan. This step was taken after the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which over 26 people were killed. The government fulfilled its commitment by holding those responsible for this attack guilty. The Indian Army carried out precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This attack by India was a part of Operation Sindoor. The Defense Ministry, in its press release, described the action as limited, focused, and unprovoked. No Pakistani military installations were targeted.

While Operation Sindoor is in the news today, we will tell you about the 1987 film Sindoor featuring Shashi Kapoor, Jaya Prada, Govinda and Neelam Kothari in leading roles, Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Asrani and Aruna Irani in supporting roles and also featuring special appearances by Jeetendra and Rishi Kapoor.

