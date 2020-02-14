36 years on, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan continue to give Valentine's Day goals

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan completed 36 years of togetherness. The couple has spent Valentine's Day for 36 years and still give us major goals. The King of romance has shown his romantic side even in real life through a photo which he shared on Twitter.

Holding hands of his wife Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's gaze is fixed on her as he stands on the balcony of his haven, Mannat. The bungalow also resides in front of Bandra bandstand, where the Arabian sea flows from. What could be more romantic than seeing that view alongside your lover anyway?

Shah Rukh tweeted along with the image, "36 years...ab toh Valentine’s bhi humse pooch kar aata hai. Wishing you all, love beyond restrictions...."

See his tweet here:

36 years...ab toh Valentine’s bhi humse pooch kar aata hai. Wishing you all, love beyond restrictions.... pic.twitter.com/CkP9VFieGI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2020

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's 'Zero' opposite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. He has been linked to many projects till date but is officially producing Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming movie 'Bob Biswas' at the moment.