Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's super hit crime drama film Agneepath was released 35 years ago. The film created history years after its release and cemented Amitabh Bachchan's position as a superstar after he played the iconic role of Vijay Deenanath Chauhan. From Amitabh Bachchan's looks in the film to his dialogue delivery, everything became a cult for years to come. Today, we will share an interesting anecdote about his character from the film, Vijay.

Amitabh Bachchan, who received a National Film Award for his portrayal of Vijay Deenanath Chauhan, once shared his experience of working in the film. He said in Hindi, "Commercial mainstream cinema ko ek maanyata di gayi hai. Humne socha jiske jeevan mein itni krudta rahi hai toh uske awaaz mein bhi kadwahat hogi. Ek insaan jisne itna kuch dekha, uski aankhein chulbuli nahi ho sakti. Uski aankhein mari hui hi hongi, and wo look lane ki liye kajal ka sahyta liya gaya (I think the government and the jury have finally recognised a mainstream movie, and I would like to thank them for that. My character Vijay has seen a lot in his life, which is why he had those dead eyes. And to give the eyes that effect, we made him wear kohl. In fact, his voice also bore that gruffness)."

Amitabh Bachchan's portrayal of the passionate and potent character, Vijay Deenanath Chauhan (1990), is considered one of the most iconic performances in Indian cinema. The film proved to be the 4th highest-grosser of 1990. But, despite that the collections were way below its high budget, and thus, Agneepath was unsuccessful at the box-office. The film was remade in 2012 with the same title starring Hrithik Roshan.

