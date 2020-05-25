33 Years of 'Mr India': Anil Kapoor recalls patching up Kishore Kumar, Laxmikant-Pyarelal for 'Zindagi Ki Yehi Reet Hai'

Headlines

Eye Flu in India: All you need to know about these 5 types of conjunctivitis

Who is Shiva Ayyadurai, Mumbai-born entrepreneur, inventor of email and 4th Indian-American to enter US president race?

DNA Special: Why Haryana government failed to control Nuh violence

Wordle 775 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 3

DNA TV Show: Honey from big brand safe to consume? Lab test reveals shocking results

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Eye Flu in India: All you need to know about these 5 types of conjunctivitis

Who is Shiva Ayyadurai, Mumbai-born entrepreneur, inventor of email and 4th Indian-American to enter US president race?

DNA Special: Why Haryana government failed to control Nuh violence

AI imagines DC superheroes in Barbie's signature pink

10 home remedies to relieve constipation

10 low-calorie, high-protein foods for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

DNA: Heavy depression on success and fame!

Nuh Violence: Unrest grips Nuh, Gurugram, WFH mandates for employees. Top 10 points

Hardik credits Kohli for his blistering 70*, favors resting Rohit and Virat in 3rd ODI | IND vs WI

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Vivek Agnihotri talks about 'lonely deaths of Bollywood' after Nitin Desai death: 'In the end, everything is...'

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Anand Mahindra's 'this hero is 57' comment on Jawan's song: 'Life is so short...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

33 Years of 'Mr India': Anil Kapoor recalls patching up Kishore Kumar, Laxmikant-Pyarelal for 'Zindagi Ki Yehi Reet Hai'

Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram page and shared an interesting anecdote as 'Mr India' completed 33 years of its release.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 25, 2020, 11:20 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It's been 33 years since cult movie Mr India released. The film stars Anil Kapoor in the titular role and was directed by Shekhar Kapur. Sridevi starred as the female lead whereas Amrish Puri as the main antagonist Mogambo who has gone down in the history of Indian cinema as one of the greatest villains of all time. Now as the female completed 33 years of its release, Anil took to his social media pages and shared a video of the song 'Zindagi Ki Yehi Reet Hai'.

The talented actor shared the video with an interesting anecdote regarding the singer of the classic song, Kishore Kumar. Kapoor wrote, "34 Years of Mr India! Mr India was & always will be a very important film for me. I remember even 34 years ago when we began the journey I became obsessed with every detail. From the time I heard the tune of ‘Zindagi Ki Yahi Reet Hai’, I could only imagine Kishore Da’s voice singing it. At the time, Kishore Kumar & Laxmikant Pyarelal did not want to work together. It took months to even get in touch with Kishore da. When I finally did, I went to Kishore Kumar’s residence & mediated their patch up...the result was this beautiful melody which is so uplifting during these tough times."

Anil added, "Today is 33 years since the release of Mr India and its message is still as important, if not more so. Be kind to each other, do the right thing; life may get tough, but in the end, good will prevail. 'Zindagi Ki Yehi Reet Hai Haar Ke Baad Hi Jeet Hai Thode Aansu Hai, Thodi Hasi Aaj Gham Hai To Kal Hai Khushi'."

Check out the post below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 on

Meanwhile, there are several reports making the rounds regarding Mr India 2

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: IMD issues red alert in 16 states amid heavy rainfall, check latest forecast here

Docuseries on singer AP Dhillon's journey announced, teaser out: 'His life and struggles have always...'

CBSE Compartment Result 2023: Class 10th, 12th Result to release soon, steps to check scores via DigiLocker

AI-generated video replaces Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in Hollywood blockbuster Barbie

Karnataka farmer earns Rs 50 lakh in just 45 days by selling tomatoes; know his story

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE