33 Years of 'Mr India': Anil Kapoor recalls patching up Kishore Kumar, Laxmikant-Pyarelal for 'Zindagi Ki Yehi Reet Hai'

It's been 33 years since cult movie Mr India released. The film stars Anil Kapoor in the titular role and was directed by Shekhar Kapur. Sridevi starred as the female lead whereas Amrish Puri as the main antagonist Mogambo who has gone down in the history of Indian cinema as one of the greatest villains of all time. Now as the female completed 33 years of its release, Anil took to his social media pages and shared a video of the song 'Zindagi Ki Yehi Reet Hai'.

The talented actor shared the video with an interesting anecdote regarding the singer of the classic song, Kishore Kumar. Kapoor wrote, "34 Years of Mr India! Mr India was & always will be a very important film for me. I remember even 34 years ago when we began the journey I became obsessed with every detail. From the time I heard the tune of ‘Zindagi Ki Yahi Reet Hai’, I could only imagine Kishore Da’s voice singing it. At the time, Kishore Kumar & Laxmikant Pyarelal did not want to work together. It took months to even get in touch with Kishore da. When I finally did, I went to Kishore Kumar’s residence & mediated their patch up...the result was this beautiful melody which is so uplifting during these tough times."

Anil added, "Today is 33 years since the release of Mr India and its message is still as important, if not more so. Be kind to each other, do the right thing; life may get tough, but in the end, good will prevail. 'Zindagi Ki Yehi Reet Hai Haar Ke Baad Hi Jeet Hai Thode Aansu Hai, Thodi Hasi Aaj Gham Hai To Kal Hai Khushi'."

