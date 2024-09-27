3000 girls auditioned for a role in this Bollywood blockbuster, lead actor lost 25 kg in 20 weeks

This blockbuster sports drama is the only film in India to earn over Rs 2000 crores worldwide, and its record is unbeatable for eight years.

Movie-making isn't an easy business. Many times a filmmaker spent years getting all the aspects perfect. There have been instances when a particular shot took weeks. A few characters demand special characteristics, and to get that right, several auditions are taken before locking the actor.

Today we will discuss a movie, a sports biopic that became a universal hit. It earned broke several records in India, and also in China. This movie still holds the record of being the highest-grossing film in China. Yes, we are talking about Dangal.

About Dangal

The 2016 biographical sports drama featured Khan as the amateur wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to become top female wrestlers in the world. While Fatima Sana Shaikh and Zaira Wasim portrayed the adult and younger versions of Geeta, the adult and young versions of Babita are played by Sanya Malhotra and Suhani Bhatnagar. Dangal marked the debut of Zaira, Sanya, and Suhani.

3000 actors were auditioned for Dangal?

As per the news reports, lead actor Aamir Khan and director Nitesh Tiwari auditioned 3000 girls for the role of Babita Kumari and Geeta Phogat, the two daughters of Mahavir Singh Phogat. Finally, they found their girls in Sanya and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The lead actor lost 25kg in 20 weeks

Aamir Khan, also known as Mr Perfectionist, went through rigorous body transformation to play an aged, overweight, former wrestler Mahavir Phogat. Aamir, who weighed 95 kg in 2016, had taken six months to gain weight but the actor will have to shed it in 25 weeks. To lose weight, the actor did an intense one-hour workout session in the morning and followed a strict regime.

Box office collection of Dangal

Made in Rs 70 crore, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial was a mammoth global success with a total worldwide collection of Rs 2070.30 crore. Dangal remains the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. The second and third spots in the list are occupied by SS Rajamouli's films - Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1788 crore) and RRR (Rs 1230 crore). All the box office collections are taken from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

Read: India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...