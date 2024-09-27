Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs BAN: Ravindra Jadeja on cusp of huge Test milestone; set to join Ashwin, Kapil Dev in elite list

Meet actress known for death scenes initially, gave Rs 100 crore hit in Rs 20 crore budget, she is…

3000 girls auditioned for a role in this Bollywood blockbuster, lead actor lost 25 kg in 20 weeks

Taarak Mehta’s ‘Sonu Bhide’ Palak Sidhwani says makers have made her exit difficult

2 dead as wall of Mahakal temple collapses in Ujjain due to heavy rain, rescue operation underway

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet actress known for death scenes initially, gave Rs 100 crore hit in Rs 20 crore budget, she is…

Meet actress known for death scenes initially, gave Rs 100 crore hit in Rs 20 crore budget, she is…

3000 girls auditioned for a role in this Bollywood blockbuster, lead actor lost 25 kg in 20 weeks

3000 girls auditioned for a role in this Bollywood blockbuster, lead actor lost 25 kg in 20 weeks

Taarak Mehta’s ‘Sonu Bhide’ Palak Sidhwani says makers have made her exit difficult

Taarak Mehta’s ‘Sonu Bhide’ Palak Sidhwani says makers have made her exit difficult

Impressive educational qualifications of Shruti Haasan

Impressive educational qualifications of Shruti Haasan

7 unseen pics of nebulae captured by NASA

7 unseen pics of nebulae captured by NASA

 Impressive educational qualifications of Janhvi Kapoor

 Impressive educational qualifications of Janhvi Kapoor

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

3000 girls auditioned for a role in this Bollywood blockbuster, lead actor lost 25 kg in 20 weeks

3000 girls auditioned for a role in this Bollywood blockbuster, lead actor lost 25 kg in 20 weeks

Maggie Smith, Harry Potter's Professor McGonagall, Oscar-winning actress, passes away at 89

Maggie Smith, Harry Potter's Professor McGonagall, Oscar-winning actress, passes away at 89

Devara box office collection day 1: Jr NTR fails to surpass Kalki, RRR opening, beats Animal, Pathaan, to collect...

Devara box office collection day 1: Jr NTR fails to surpass Kalki, RRR opening, beats Animal, Pathaan, to collect...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

3000 girls auditioned for a role in this Bollywood blockbuster, lead actor lost 25 kg in 20 weeks

This blockbuster sports drama is the only film in India to earn over Rs 2000 crores worldwide, and its record is unbeatable for eight years.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 09:44 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

3000 girls auditioned for a role in this Bollywood blockbuster, lead actor lost 25 kg in 20 weeks
The only Indian film that grossed Rs 2000 crores worldwide
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Movie-making isn't an easy business. Many times a filmmaker spent years getting all the aspects perfect. There have been instances when a particular shot took weeks. A few characters demand special characteristics, and to get that right, several auditions are taken before locking the actor. 

Today we will discuss a movie, a sports biopic that became a universal hit. It earned broke several records in India, and also in China. This movie still holds the record of being the highest-grossing film in China. Yes, we are talking about Dangal. 

About Dangal

The 2016 biographical sports drama featured Khan as the amateur wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to become top female wrestlers in the world. While Fatima Sana Shaikh and Zaira Wasim portrayed the adult and younger versions of Geeta, the adult and young versions of Babita are played by Sanya Malhotra and Suhani Bhatnagar. Dangal marked the debut of Zaira, Sanya, and Suhani.

3000 actors were auditioned for Dangal? 

As per the news reports, lead actor Aamir Khan and director Nitesh Tiwari auditioned 3000 girls for the role of Babita Kumari and Geeta Phogat, the two daughters of Mahavir Singh Phogat. Finally, they found their girls in Sanya and Fatima Sana Shaikh. 

The lead actor lost 25kg in 20 weeks

Aamir Khan, also known as Mr Perfectionist, went through rigorous body transformation to play an aged, overweight, former wrestler Mahavir Phogat. Aamir, who weighed 95 kg in 2016, had taken six months to gain weight but the actor will have to shed it in 25 weeks. To lose weight, the actor did an intense one-hour workout session in the morning and followed a strict regime.

Box office collection of Dangal 

Made in Rs 70 crore, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial was a mammoth global success with a total worldwide collection of Rs 2070.30 crore. Dangal remains the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. The second and third spots in the list are occupied by SS Rajamouli's films - Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1788 crore) and RRR (Rs 1230 crore). All the box office collections are taken from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

Read: India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Sridevi was ‘frigid as ice’ and Madhuri Dixit is ‘mummy’s girl’, Namrata Shirodkar’s old AMA chat goes viral

Sridevi was ‘frigid as ice’ and Madhuri Dixit is ‘mummy’s girl’, Namrata Shirodkar’s old AMA chat goes viral

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Get discounts up to 60% on best washing machines, TVs and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Get discounts up to 60% on best washing machines, TVs and more

Indian mountaineers name peak in Arunachal Pradesh after 6th Dalai Lama, China responds

Indian mountaineers name peak in Arunachal Pradesh after 6th Dalai Lama, China responds

Gautam Adani's big move, government to receive Rs 28000000000 from Adani group for...

Gautam Adani's big move, government to receive Rs 28000000000 from Adani group for...

Gautam Adani plans to enter aviation sector, join hands with this company

Gautam Adani plans to enter aviation sector, join hands with this company

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement