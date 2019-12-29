30 Years of Maine Pyar Kiya: Bhagyashree sees Alia Bhatt in remake

Three decades have passed since innocence in Maine Pyar Kiya was first seen. The Sooraj Barjatya directorial starred Salman Khan and Bhagyashree in the lead roles. While it is difficult to bring the flavour of the cult classic back, Bhagyashree feels Alia Bhatt could fit into her shoes.

Bhagyashree, in an interview with Hindustan Times, stated that Alia Bhatt portrays innocence through her eyes and thus, she could be the perfect fit for Suman from Maine Pyar Kiya. Bhagyashree, however, also cleared that personally she is not a fan of remakes.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Bhagyashree said, "Honestly, I am not a big fan of remakes and feel some things need to be left untouched. There is a lot of pressure on those making and performing it, to be compared constantly with what has been declared a cult film, like Sholay (1975), Don (1978) or Mughal-e-Azam (1960). I have a soft heart for Alia Bhatt, she’s fantastic and portrays innocence through her eyes, and that’s the way I look at Suman."

Interestingly Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt were going to collaborate for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah. After Salman and Sanjay's split, the filmmaker announced another project with Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi.