30 former employees accuse producer Sachiin Joshi of non-payment of dues, actor denies claim

Headlines

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

Kedarnath Temple bans use of mobile phones, videography, photography; check details

Wimbledon Men's Final: Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic to win maiden Wimbledon title

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Mukesh Ambani's firm earns Rs 69,990 crore in just 5 days ahead of Rs 1,50,000 crore move

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

Rohit Sharma shares amusing 'Anarkali' pic; wife Ritika Sajdeh's response takes the internet by storm

This 'adult star' has also excelled as a tennis player, did wonders at the age of 15

Weight loss diet: 8 high-protein breakfast options

Virat Kohli's Dressing Room Secrets

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Amarnath Yatra 2023 | Maharashtra Bus Accident | Monsoon Session of Parliament | News Wrap, July 1

Vicky Kaushal gets a hug from Salman Khan after getting 'bulldozed' by his security at IIFA 2023

Indians Vs Khalistanis | Record rainfall | Bengal Panchayat Election Death Toll | News Wrap, July 9

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

30 former employees accuse producer Sachiin Joshi of non-payment of dues, actor denies claim

Taskeen Naik, who had joined as the social media head and public relations officer in April 2018, said she is owed salary for two months.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 08, 2020, 07:16 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Thirty former employees of actor and producer Sachiin Joshi's company Viiking Ventures have alleged non-payment of salaries amounting to Rs 31 lakh which they claim they haven’t received even months after quitting. Sachiin has dismissed the claims as "arm-twisting tactics". 

Reports state that according to the former employees, Viiking Ventures, of which Sachiin is the chairman, and its digital media wing, Think Tank, withheld salaries from as early as March 2019. The employees also claimed that the management is not responding to their queries about the non-payment of their dues. 

Taskeen Naik, who had joined as the social media head and public relations officer in April 2018, said she is owed salary for two months. She quit her job in May 2019. She said in a statement, "When I raised the issue with him (Joshi) personally, he blocked me. I mailed him as well as the HR who told me they have some fund issues as they’re going through a crisis. Then even that communication stopped. It has been a year and they’re just ignoring us." 

While Ganapathy Ramachandran, who joined Think Tank as a creative director in May 2019 said, "They were saying that they intend to pay. But 30 former employees are owed around 30 lakhs in total. They all joined and quit at different times. Some people’s salaries are due for almost two years."

In an interview with PTI, Joshi said he is an entrepreneur who takes care of "over a 1000 families" and won’t accept "arm-twisting tactics of disgruntled employees". The former employees said that Sachiin's claims are just an attempt to "buy more time". They said while the actor is stepping up to help people affected with Covid-19, they should also be paid for the work they did.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi flood update: Yamuna water level slowly recedes, but concerns remain amid rain forecast

Marina Diamandis diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome; know all about the condition

Delhi flood: CM Kejriwal announces special camps for those who lost Aadhaar and other documents in Yamuna

Delhi flooded despite no rain in last 4 days, reasons could be...

Meet Deepti Salgaocar, Mukesh Ambani's sister, vice-chairperson of Sunaparanta, she lives in Goa

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE