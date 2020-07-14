'30 days of losing you but lifetime of loving you': Rhea Chakraborty breaks social media silence with tribute to Sushant

After changing her WhatsApp DP to the one with Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty has broken her social media silence. The actor took to her Instagram page and paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor who passed away a month back. She posted a couple of cute photos with SSR and bared her heart out about her feelings for him which she has suppressed to express on social media pages.

Rhea wrote, "Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart. You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it. You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore."

She further captioned her post stating, "I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms. Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one. I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me."

Rhea shared about the love they had for each other by writing, "You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen. My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential."

She concluded her post as "Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you... Eternally connected. To infinity and beyond."

Check out her post below:

Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020. Even Ankita Lokhande and Mukesh Chhabra remembered him on his one month of passing away.