Directed by Richard Attenborough, the 1982 epic biographical Gandhi was based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi with Ben Kingsley portraying the 'Father of the Nation.' Rohini Hattangadi, Roshan Seth, Saeed Jaffrey, and Virendra Razdan were seen as the other Indian freedom fighters Kasturba Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, respectively. A co-production between India and United King, the Indian goverment also bankrolled Gandhi through the National Film Development Corporation of India.

For the funeral scene of Mahatma Gandhi, a total of 3,00,000 extras was used and hence, the Ben Kingsley-starrer is listed in the Guinness World Records for "Most film extras." The recor states, "It is believed that over 300,000 extras appeared in the funeral scene of Gandhi, the epic directed by Richard Attenborough. Announcements by loudspeaker van, in newspapers and on television and radio summoned over 200,000 volunteer extras to Delhi's ceremonial mall, the Rajpath, where they were supplemented by another 94,560 contracted performers, the majority of whom were paid a fee equivalent to 40 pence each. The sequence had to be shot in a single morning, that of 31 January 1981, the 33rd anniversary of Gandhi's funeral. Eleven camera crews shot 6,096m (20,000ft) of film, more than the total footage of the 188 minute released film. The edited funeral sequence ran for only 125 seconds of screen time."

Gandhi went on to become a critical and commercial success, and won a total of 8 Oscars. The film won the Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director to Richard Attenborough, Best Actor to Ben Kingsley, Best Original Screenplay to John Briley, Best Art Direction to Stuart Craig, Robert W. Laing, and Michael Seirton, Best Cinematography to Billy Williams and Ronnie Taylor, Best Costume Design to John Mollo and Bhanu Athaiya, and Best Editing to John Bloom. Bhanu Athaiya became the first Indian to win an Academy Award.

