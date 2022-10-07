Search icon
3 Idiots actor Arun Bali passes away at 79

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 08:40 AM IST

In a tragic piece of news, veteran actor Arun Bali passed away this morning, October 7, at the age of 79. The news was confirmed by news agency ANI which tweeted, "Veteran actor Arun Bali passes away at the age of 79 years in Mumbai." It is reported that Arun Bali was suffering from illness since long.

Arun Bali has been featured in numerous film and television series. He essayed the role of King Porus in the 1991 period drama Chanakya, became Kunwar Singh in the Doordarshan's soap opera Swabhimaan and also played the role of Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, the Chief Minister of undivided Bengal in the critically acclaimed film Hey Ram.  In the 2000s, he became known for his "grandfatherly" roles.

Among the TV serials that he appeared in are Doosra Kewal(1989), The Great Maratha  (1994), Shaktimaan, Swabhimaan (1995), Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan (2002), Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev (2012), P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke (2016), among many others. Some of the films Arun Bali was a pivotal part of include Saugandh (1991), Phool Aur Angaar (1993), Ram Jaane (1995), Satya (1998), Lage Raho Munna Bhai  (2006), Ready (2011), Barfi! (2012), PK (2014), Kedarnath  (2018), Samrat Prithviraj (2022), among several others.

