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24: Anil Kapoor takes his series to OTT, claims spy thriller genre will change forever, superstar says 'It gives adrenaline rush like no other'

Anil Kapoor returns as Jai Singh Rathore in the 24 series after nine years, and after captivating the Indian television, he's taking his new mission to OTT.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 10, 2026, 05:28 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

24: Anil Kapoor takes his series to OTT, claims spy thriller genre will change forever, superstar says 'It gives adrenaline rush like no other'
Anil Kapoor in 24
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As Dhurandhar: The Revenge has grossed over Rs 1000 crore in Hindi cinema, the spy thriller has set a benchmark like never before. However, Anil Kapoor is here, claiming to change the genre forever with the new season of his acclaimed show 24. The Indian adaptation of international acclaimed series 24 is returning to action, and this time it will go on OTT. Headlined by Anil Kapoor, the Indian adaptation of 24 was telecast on Colors in 2013. The second season was dropped in 2016. It's been almost a decade, and 24 is making its return, sooner than you expected. 

Anil Kapoor on bringing 24 back

Sharing his thoughts on the show's return, Anil Kapoor said, "I’ve played many intense and action-driven roles over the years, but 24 was never just another show for me; it was an adrenaline rush like no other. The pace, the pressure, and the real-time storytelling pushed me to stay constantly on edge, both as an actor and as a storyteller. It’s a project that challenged me in the best way and continues to be very close to my heart. I’m excited that it’s now coming to JioHotstar, and I look forward to audiences experiencing that thrill all over again."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

About 24 

24 is the official adaptation of the critically acclaimed American espionage thriller series of the same name. Led by Anil Kapoor in one of his most definitive roles, the show built a strong following for its real-time narrative, sharp pacing, and high production value, something that still feels distinctive even today. Episodes from both seasons of the high-octane thriller will be available to stream on JioHotstar, April 24th onwards, with 8 episodes dropping every Friday. On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Prime Video's Subedaar. The movie met with mixed response, but Kapoor's work won praises.

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