22 Years of 'Ishq': Ajay Devgn and Kajol's banter over 'Neend Churayee Meri' song will leave you in splits

It's been 22 years since romantic comedy film Ishq released. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film had an ensemble cast including Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn, with Juhi Chawla and Kajol as their love interests respectively. The film released in the year 1997 and it was the third highest-grossing Hindi film of that year. Ishq also had Johnny Lever, Sadashiv Amrapurkar and Dalip Tahil in supporting roles. The film is known for his comic scenes and popular songs.

Today, as the film completed 22 years of its release, Ajay decided to celebrate it. He took to his Twitter page and shared Ishq's poster with Kajol. He captioned it as one of the songs from the film stating, "Neend churayi meri kisne o sanam? Tuneeeee @itsKajolD #22YearsOfIshq"

Check it out below:

To which Kajol replied with a photo of herself sleeping peacefully. She wrote, "Tumhari neend churake, dekho main kitne chain se soyi hoon #22YearsOfIshq"

Take a look:

This year Ajay and Kajol completed 20 years of togetherness as a married couple. When asked about their strong relationship, Ajay earlier told a portal, "The best part is that we’ve never asked each other to be what we aren’t. If she needs space, she can have it and if I need space, she never grudges that. We can sit together in a room for hours, doing our own thing and we don’t feel uncomfortable that we’re not talking. You can only get along with people who are unobtrusive yet, at the same time, we’re together."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the power couple is all set to be seen on the big screen together after a decade with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.