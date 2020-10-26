2020 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne to pay tribute to Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput

Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic deaths have left a huge void in the Indian film industry. The three actors passed away earlier this year and they are remembered fondly by their families and fans every day. To pay them a tribute, Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2020 has decided to screen their films to commemorate their legacy. The films include Irrfan Khan's Song of Scorpion, Rishi Kapoor's 102 Not Out and Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath.

Talking about the same, Australian-Indian filmmaker Mitu Bhowmick Lange said in a statement, "Artistes live on through their legacy. These were some fine men who did some incredible movies that resonated with everyone. It was important for us to celebrate their memory. We handpicked some great films for our audience so that we relive a few of their lives with them. Their loss to the film industry is irrevocable but the magic of their movies will continue to entertain generations hereafter."

Talking about The Song of Scorpions, the film is a Swiss-French-Singaporean Rajasthani language drama released in 2017. It was premiered at the 70th Locarno Film Festival and also starred Golshifteh Farahani as a tribal woman learning the ancient art of healing. The film is directed by Anup Singh and produced by Saskia Vischer, Shahaf Peled and Michel Merkt.

102 Not Out directed by Umesh Shukla starred Amitabh Bachchan as Rishi Kapoor's on-screen father. Whereas Kedarnath starring Sushant Singh Rajput was helmed by Abhishek Kapoor and marked Sara Ali Khan's Bollywood debut.