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2017 Gurugram Ryan school murder case set for screen adaptation; Andhadhun, Scoop-fame Matchbox Shots to adapt book on Pradyuman Thakur aka Prince's shocking death

2017 Gurugram Ryan school murder case set for screen adaptation

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2017 Gurugram Ryan school murder case set for screen adaptation; Andhadhun, Scoop-fame Matchbox Shots to adapt book on Pradyuman Thakur aka Prince's shocking death

The case involves the murder of 7-year-old student Pradyuman Thakur aka Prince whose body was found with his throat slit in a bathroom of Ryan International School in Gurugram in 2017.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 28, 2026, 05:35 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

2017 Gurugram Ryan school murder case set for screen adaptation; Andhadhun, Scoop-fame Matchbox Shots to adapt book on Pradyuman Thakur aka Prince's shocking death
Matchbox Shots to adapt book on 2017 Gurugram Ryan school murder case
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Production house Matchbox Shots has acquired the screen rights to The Gurugram School Murder, a book by veteran crime journalist Leena Dhankhar based on the killing of a seven-year-old boy inside a Gurugram school in 2017. The production house, mentored by filmmaker Sriram Raghavan and known for backing movies and series such as Andhadhun, Scoop, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack and Khauf, said the adaptation has the backing of the victim's family. 

The case involves the murder of Pradyuman Thakur aka Prince whose body was found with his throat slit in a bathroom of Ryan International School in Gurugram on September 8, 2017. The incident had triggered widespread outrage over child safety in private schools. Dhankar's book, which came out in 2024, examines how the local police initially accused a school bus conductor of the murder before the CBI arrested a student from the same school, alleging that he committed the crime to delay examinations. 

Dikssha Jyote Routray of Matchbox Shots, who is helming the project, said the case unravels "dark truths about the pressures shaping young children in contemporary urban India". “What happened in this case is every parent’s worst nightmare. Our commitment is to tell this story with the carefully researched nuance it deserves," Routray said in a statement. 

Dhankhar said the adaptation was an opportunity to highlight the human cost of the tragedy. "This is not just a crime story, but the story of a family's pain and years of struggle for justice. The family has lived with the loss every single day, and justice must prevail without compromise," she said. 

Prince's father, who continues to seek justice, said the family has not had "a single day" without remembering the child. "Our fight has been painfully long, and it will continue until the guilty receive the harshest punishment. We want the truth to reach more people so society understands our pain and ensures that those responsible are never spared," he said. 

No details have been announced on the format of the adaptation, whether it will be a film or a series. Matchbox Shots is currently preparing for the release of its war drama series Operation Safed Sagar on Netflix.

READ | PM Modi pays tribute to 'great NTR Garu' on 103rd birth anniversary, remembers his contributions to Indian cinema

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