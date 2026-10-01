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‘20 years of propaganda’: Ranvir Shorey breaks silence after Rahul Bhatt regrets breaking his rib over Pooja Bhatt

Ranvir Shorey breaks silence after Rahul Bhatt regrets breaking his rib

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‘20 years of propaganda’: Ranvir Shorey breaks silence after Rahul Bhatt regrets breaking his rib over Pooja Bhatt

Ranvir Shorey has responded after Rahul Bhatt admitted he overreacted during their old fight and regretted breaking the actor's rib.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 01, 2026, 05:09 PM IST

‘20 years of propaganda’: Ranvir Shorey breaks silence after Rahul Bhatt regrets breaking his rib over Pooja Bhatt
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Actor Ranvir Shorey has spoken out after Rahul Bhatt revisited their fight from over 20 years ago. The incident reportedly took place after an argument between Ranvir and Rahul's sister, Pooja Bhatt.

During a recent podcast with Siddharth Kannan, Rahul admitted that he overreacted when he confronted Ranvir. He also expressed regret over his actions and praised the actor for helping resolve the legal case.

Ranvir responded to Rahul's comments on X after sharing a report about the podcast. He said the latest revelations had finally brought some truth to a controversy that had continued for years.

“I’m glad over 20 years of malicious propaganda and slander has finally given way to some truth! Let me add the missing piece, so it can finally rest now: defending yourself against violence to escape someone toxic is not “hitting”!”

What Rahul Bhatt said about Ranvir Shorey

During his podcast appearance, Rahul recalled the altercation between Ranvir and Pooja. He claimed that the former couple argued before he intervened, alleging that Ranvir had hit his sister.

Rahul said, "There was an altercation between Ranvir Shorey and Pooja Bhatt. They had an argument, after which Ranvir hit her or something like that. I had to step in and, when I did, my response was a bit exaggerated. I broke his car's glass. I broke one of his ribs. I did the wrong thing by taking the law into my own hands. Subsequently, I paid the price for it. I was arrested. Charged."

Rahul admitted that he regretted his actions and should not have taken matters into his own hands. He also praised Ranvir for his conduct when the legal case was resolved.

He said, "I regret it. I shouldn't have overreacted. Back in those days, I said I would do it again. But in the case of Ranvir Shorey, I shouldn't have. He was very decent. During the compounding of the offence, he came forward and said, 'Let bygones be bygones.' Nobody does something like that. People usually use such situations to extract money, but he didn't. He came and compounded the case, and the FIR was quashed. Until then, I had a criminal case pending. He was very decent in that. I respect him for that. Nobody else would have done it without holding a grudge."

Ranvir Shorey and Pooja Bhatt's relationship

Ranvir and Pooja were reportedly in a relationship in the early 2000s after growing close while working on Jism. They eventually lived together, but their relationship ended in 2002.

Both have spoken about their relationship and its bitter end over the years, with their accounts of the events differing. Ranvir had previously alleged that Pooja's family portrayed him as an alcoholic and an abusive partner. He also claimed that Rahul assaulted him following the argument.

Pooja married VJ-turned-restaurateur Manish Makhija in 2003, while Ranvir married actor Konkona Sen Sharma in 2010. Both marriages later ended in separation.

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