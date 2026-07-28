20 years of Omkara: 5 powerful dialogues that made Saif Ali Khan's Langda Tyagi legendary

Saif Ali Khan's casting as Langda Tyagi initially surprised both fans and critics, but he silenced every doubt with an unforgettable performance that is still regarded as one of the finest of his career.

As Omkara completes 20 years, Vishal Bhardwaj's gritty adaptation of William Shakespeare's Othello continues to be regarded as one of the finest literary adaptations in Indian cinema. Released on July 28, 2006, the film reimagined Shakespeare's tragedy against the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh's political-criminal landscape, blending rustic dialect, layered storytelling and morally complex characters into a gripping crime drama. Featuring a powerhouse ensemble led by Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Konkona Sen Sharma and Bipasha Basu, Omkara earned widespread critical acclaim, won three National Film Awards and nine Filmfare Awards.

Saif's casting as Langda Tyagi initially surprised both fans and critics, but he silenced every doubt with an unforgettable performance that is still regarded as one of the finest of his career. As the iconic film completes 20 years, here's a look at some of Saif Ali Khan's most memorable dialogues from Omkara.

1. Bewakoof Aur Ch**iye Mein Dhaage Bhar Ka Farak Hota Haiga Bhaiya...Dhaage Ke Ingay Bewakoof Aur Ungay Ch**iya...Aur Jo Dhaaga Hainch Lo, Toh Kaun Hai Bewakoof Aur Kaun Hai Ch**iya, Crore Rupiye Ka Prashan Hai Bhaiya

2. Mere Sach Aur Jhooth Main Ab Koi Farak Nahin Hoigaa

3. Asal Main Hum Dono Ki Kismat Gadhe Ki Ling Se Likhi Gayi Hai

4. Main Jutthaa Toh Kutte Ka Jaana Aur Sachcha Toh Teri Maa Ka Khasam

5. Tu Toh Bewakoof Haiga...Ch**iya Toh Aadmi Shaadi Ke Baad Hi Hove Hai

With Omkara, Vishal Bhardwaj further cemented his reputation for reimagining Shakespeare on the Indian screen, following his acclaimed adaptation of Macbeth as Maqbool (2003). He eventually completed his celebrated Shakespeare trilogy with Haider (2014), a powerful adaptation of Hamlet. Rather than offering faithful period retellings, Bhardwaj transplanted these timeless tragedies into distinctly Indian socio-political settings - Mumbai's underworld in Maqbool, the caste and political landscape of Uttar Pradesh in Omkara, and conflict-ridden Kashmir in Haider. His ability to preserve Shakespeare's core themes of ambition, jealousy, betrayal and revenge while giving them an authentic Indian identity has made the trilogy one of the finest achievements in modern Hindi cinema, with all three films continuing to be regarded as benchmark literary adaptations.

READ | Jr NTR suffers shoulder injury, advised 6-8 weeks of complete rest; team says 'no cause for panic'