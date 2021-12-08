20 years of 'K3G': Farah Khan and Karan Johar recreate iconic 'Boley Chudiyan' song - WATCH

Directed by Karan Johar, the movie ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ clock 20 years on Tuesday. The film featured Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Kajol and Hritik Roshan. Even after so many years, the film has a special place in our hearts.

As ‘K3G’ turned 20, Farah Khan on Wednesday dropped a video on social media in which she can be seen dancing to the popular song ‘Bole Chudiyan’ with filmmaker Karan Johar. Sharing the video, Farah wrote, “Epic reel for 20 yrs of an epic film! #20yearsofk3g .. @karanjohar so good to know we still as mad as ever.. maybe more.” ‘Bole Chudiyan’ is still everyone’s first choice when it comes to wedding.

In the clip, Farah can be seen touching Karan’s feet.

Karan Johar on Tuesday dropped a tribute video and wrote, “It’s going to be 20 years and I still feel the euphoria of having this film release on the big screen and people going to watch it. But I feel the impact sank in for me much later. And that feeling hasn’t stopped ever since. I see all the videos, all the occasions this film’s music is a part of, all the dialogues people have now inculcated in their daily life and of course - the fashion!! At the heart of it, I also see that after all this time - it’s all about loving your...family! Celebrate #20YearsOfK3G with us this entire week and stay tuned because we have a lot in store for you!”

Karan Johar’s upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as lead actors. Preity Zinta, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi will also be seen in the film. The film is expected to release in 2022. It is produced by Dharma Productions and Via18 Studios.