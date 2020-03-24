20 years of 'Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge': Karisma Kapoor shares stills with Salman Khan, it will make you wish them reunite

It's been 20 years since Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge film released. The film starred Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles and was directed by David Dhawan. It also had an ensemble supporting cast including Kader Khan, Satish Kaushik, Johnny Lever, Om Puri, Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher, Deepak Tijori, Kashmira Shah, Farida Jalal, Himani Shivpuri, Dara Singh and Rakesh Bedi. The film was known for its amazing music given by Himesh Reshammiya.

Today, as Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge clocked 20 years, Karisma took to her Instagram page and shared a couple of stills from the song, 'Pyar Dilon Ka Mela'. The photos show sizzling chemistry between Salman and Karisma. We do wish to see them back on the big screen. Lolo posted the photos with a caption stating, "20 years of #dulhanhumlejayenge Time flies! I remember this super fun shoot in Mauritius so fondly! @beingsalmankhan @david.dhawan #tuesdaythoughts".

Check out the photos below:

Earlier while talking about Salman, Karisma had told IANS, "Salman is closer to me than Kareena. We have shared a very long-standing relationship. For Salman, Kareena (Kapoor Khan) is like a little sister and he still considers her to be a child."

During an interview with Rajeev Masand, Karisma also spoke about Andaz Apna Apna stating, "In Andaz Apna Apna, there was a time when none of the actors was talking to each other. This cult film was made with all of us not even speaking to each other. It’s quite funny."

Currently, she is riding high on the success of Mentalhood, her digital debut.