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20 years of Bigg Boss: Why Salman Khan is now inseparable from the show's identity | Opinion

Weekend Ka Vaar without Salman Khan often feels like Bigg Boss without one of its most familiar ingredients. That isn't necessarily because he is the only person capable of hosting the show. It is because two decades have made his presence part of the format itself.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 18, 2026, 06:51 PM IST

20 years of Bigg Boss: Why Salman Khan is now inseparable from the show's identity | Opinion
Salman Khan hosting Bigg Boss 20
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Bigg Boss has changed dramatically in 20 years. Contestants have changed, controversies have evolved, audiences have shifted and social media has transformed how the show is watched and discussed. Yet one element has remained remarkably consistent: Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar.

What makes Salman's association with Bigg Boss stand out is that he has rarely felt like a host simply turning up with a script and delivering his lines. Over the years, he has developed an understanding of the house, its contestants and the constantly shifting equations inside it. He is known to spend time going through hours of raw footage before stepping onto the Weekend Ka Vaar stage, giving him a sense of what has actually played out rather than relying solely on a prepared narrative. That familiarity allows him to bring his own perspective to conversations, rather than merely recapping the week.

And perhaps the clearest measure of how integral he has become is what happens when he isn't there. The show doesn't stop. A substitute host can question contestants, address the week's controversies and keep the format moving. Yet something feels noticeably different. Weekend Ka Vaar without Salman often feels like Bigg Boss without one of its most familiar ingredients. That isn't necessarily because he is the only person capable of hosting the show. It is because two decades have made his presence part of the format itself.

Salman has seen contestants enter the house as strangers and leave as headline-makers. He has watched friendships become rivalries, alliances collapse and controversies unfold week after week. That history gives his interactions with contestants a context that cannot easily be recreated by someone stepping in for a few episodes.

More importantly, Bigg Boss needs an outside voice. The contestants create the drama inside; Weekend Ka Vaar is where someone outside that bubble holds up a mirror to them. Salman has occupied that position for so long that his reactions, confrontations and observations have become part of the weekend ritual. Of course, his interventions have often been debated by viewers. But that debate only reinforces how much attention his presence commands.

The irony is that Bigg Boss is a format built on change, yet one of its strongest identities comes from continuity. Contestants will always be its engine, creating the fights, friendships, romances and headlines. But Salman has become the familiar face that gives the weekend episodes their recognisable shape. After 20 years, Salman isn't merely hosting Bigg Boss. He has become part of what viewers expect Bigg Boss to be and perhaps the biggest proof of that is how quickly his absence is noticed.

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