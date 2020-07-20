2 Years of Ishaan Khatter in movies: 'Dhadak' actor to be seen in two promising projects before 'Phone Bhoot'

Ishaan Khatter has completed two years as a Bollywood actor today. His movie 'Dhadak' has completed two years, and today itself, another project featuring the actor was announced. Ishaan will soon be seen opposite Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Excel Entertainment's 'Phone Bhoot'.

Ishaan's two-year journey in Bollywood has been quite interesting - almost as interesting as the time before he became a lead actor in the Hindi film industry. A year after 'Dhadak' released, there was no news about Ishaan Khatter, except the actor working in an advertisement with Anil Kapoor.

Soon after, the actor's name was associated with Ali Abbas Zafar, only to be revealed that he is indeed working in Ali's upcoming movie 'Khaali Peeli'. A day of the movie's shooting was pending before the coronavirus lockdown was announced. Hence, there is expected to be a delay in the film's release. However, it being Ishaan and Ali's collaboration for the first time, makes it interesting. Zafar is known for his works like 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Sultan'.

Meanwhile, Ishaan came back in limelight after it was revealed that the actor is part of BBC's 'A Suitable Boy'. The actor is seen romancing senior actress Tabu in the web show. It was recently unveiled that the same would release on Netflix.

Ishaan, who happens to be Shahid Kapoor's step-brother, had first appeared in a Bollywood movie in 2005 release 'Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!' He then went on to become an assistant director on Shahid's 'Udta Punjab', and eventually made his debut in movies, in a full-fledged role with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's 'Beyond The Clouds', which released in 2017, a year before 'Dhadak'.