1993's biggest hit film starred Bigg Boss 18 contestant, ran in theatres for 12 weeks, made for Rs 6 crore, earned Rs..

We are talking about none other than Shilpa Shirodkar, former actress Namrata Shirodkar's sister and South superstar Mahesh Babu's sister-in-law. Shilpa Shirodkar has entered the Bigg Boss 18 house as a contestant and is confident of leaving her mark.

Shilpa Shirodkar was fiercely active in the film world from 1989 to 2000. She made her debut with Bhrashtachar (1989), with Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha. She then went on to work with many actors including Govinda, Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Madhuri Dixit, and Sridevi, among others.

At the peak of her career, Shilpa Shirodkar took a 13-year hiatus from acting to raise her family in London. But, despite eventually disappearing from films, fans still remember Shilpa Shirodkar fondly for her super hit roles in blockbuster films.

One of these films was Aankhen, directed by David Dhawan, and starring Govinda, Chunky Panday, and Shilpa Shirodkar in the lead roles. Aankhen was a blockbuster at the box office and the highest-grossing Indian film of 1993. It was remade in Telugu as Pokiri Raja (1995). Aankhen was well-liked not only for Govinda, Chunky Panday, and Shilpa Shirodkar's acting but also its songs. The film ran in the theaters for 12 weeks.

Made on a budget of Rs 6 crore, Aankhen earned a whopping Rs 46 crore at the box office. Govinda's double role was a highlight of the film and also helped revive his career after a series of flop films.

