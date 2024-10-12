Beta was released in 1992 and became the highest-grossing film of the year. Major praise for the film's success was directed towards the performances of Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Aruna Irani.

In the year 1992, a film of Anil Kapoor was released in which he was seen opposite Madhuri Dixit. This film gave a new direction to Anil Kapoor's career and rocked the box office in terms of earnings. The songs of the film were also very hit. In the 90s, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's pairing became quite popular. Any film in which they appeared became a superhit at the box office. In this film too, the audience liked the pairing of both of them a lot. In the same year, films of Govinda, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Dharmendra also hit the theatres. But, this Anil Kapoor film beat them all and emerged on top.

We are talking about the film Beta which was released in 1992, directed by Indra Kumar and written by Naushir Khatau and Kamlesh Pandey. Beta was the official remake of the 1987 Tamil film Enga Chinna Rasa written and directed by K Bhagyaraj. Apart from Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Aruna Irani, and Akash Khurana played important roles in this film. In Beta, Anil Kapoor played the role of a son who blindly believes his mother. Anil Kapoor's mother's role was played by Aruna Irani. The film created a stir at the box office after it was released.

In the year 1992, along with Beta, Amitabh Bachchan's Khuda Gawah, Shah Rukh Khan's Deewana, and Govinda's Shola Aur Shabnam hit the theatres. Dharmendra's film Tahalka was also released in the same year. But, Anil Kapoor's Beta defeated these four films and made its presence felt at the box office. Anil Kapoor defeated Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shah Rukh Khan at the box office this year.

Let us tell you that according to some media reports, the film had collected around Rs 20 crores at that time. The film is available to watch today on Amazon Prime Video.

