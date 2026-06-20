1920 Cold Winter: Vikram Bhatt, Anand Pandit announce sixth film in 1920 horror franchise after Haunted 3D 2 success

After the box office success of Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, Vikram Bhatt and Anand Pandit are set to reunite for 1920: Cold Winter. The 1920 franchise began with 1920 in 2008, followed by 1920: Evil Returns (2012), 1920 London (2016), 1921 (2018) and 1920: Horrors of the Heart (2023).

Producer Anand Pandit and filmmaker Vikram Bhatt are reuniting for 1920: Cold Winter, the latest chapter in the hit 1920 horror franchise. The announcement comes on the heels of the successful theatrical run of their recent collaboration, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, marking yet another partnership between the duo as they return to the world of supernatural thrillers.

With the chilling tagline, 'Beware The Innocent: They Hide The Darkest Evil,' 1920: Cold Winter promises to deliver the most terrifying chapter in the 1920 universe yet, according to the makers. Written and directed by Vikram Bhatt, the upcoming film is produced by Anand Pandit and co-produced by Roopa Pandit and Rahul V. Dubey.

Having carved a niche in the horror genre with films such as the 1920 franchise, Raaz, Shaapit, Haunted 3D, Raaz 3D and Raaz Reboot, Vikram Bhatt has remained one of the defining voices of Hindi horror cinema over the past two decades. As he reunites with producer Anand Pandit, known for backing fresh and compelling concepts, anticipation is now building around the cast and other key details of their upcoming horror venture.

Speaking about 1920: Cold Winter, Vikram Bhatt says, "The response to our recent release has reaffirmed that audiences continue to enjoy well-crafted horror stories when they are backed by novel concepts and effective visual effects. With 1920: Cold Winter, we want to build on the legacy of a franchise that has remained close to audiences for years while introducing a fresh and unsettling new chapter."

"The 1920 franchise has the power to attract audiences across various age groups, and that is the strength of horror films. It has continued to adapt to changing audience preferences without losing its core identity. Vikram has a deep understanding of the genre, and we are excited to bring this new story to the big screen in 3D with a scale and experience that horror fans will appreciate," says Anand Pandit.

The 1920 franchise, regarded as one of the most successful horror brands in Indian cinema, began with 1920, released in 2008 and directed by Vikram Bhatt. It was followed by 1920: Evil Returns in 2012, helmed by Bhushan Patel; 1920 London in 2016, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai; and 1920: Horrors of the Heart in 2023, directed by Krishna Bhatt. The horror universe later expanded with the spin-off 1921, released in 2018 and also directed by Vikram Bhatt.

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