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1919 A Love Story: Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Suhani Si Ek Ladki's Arham Ansari to lead series depicting horrors of General Dyer on Indian farmers

1919 A Love Story: Arham Ansari to lead series depicting horrors of General Dyer

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1919 A Love Story: Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Suhani Si Ek Ladki's Arham Ansari to lead series depicting horrors of General Dyer on Indian farmers

Arham Abbasi, Ruchi Kaushal, Minakshi Kashyap, and Dolly Kaushik bring a periodic drama highlighting the treachery of General Dyer on Indian farmers.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 13, 2026, 03:42 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

1919 A Love Story: Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Suhani Si Ek Ladki's Arham Ansari to lead series depicting horrors of General Dyer on Indian farmers
A poster of 1919: A Love Story (Image source: Instagram)
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Celebrating the spirit of freedom, courage, and sacrifice this Independence Day, QuickTV & Moj unveiled 1919: A Love Story, a gripping historical micro-drama that brings alive the untold stories of ordinary Indians who dared to challenge the might of the British Empire. 1919: A Love Story promises to transports viewers to one of the most turbulent chapters of India’s freedom struggle, where love, resilience, and unwavering courage become powerful acts of resistance against colonial oppression.

What is 1919: A Love Story all about? 

Set during the pre-Independence era, the series follows Hari (Arham Abbasi), an ordinary farmer whose quiet life is shattered as British forces exploit Indian farmers through forced indigo and opium cultivation while brutally suppressing every voice of dissent. Refusing to surrender, Hari rises against General Dyer and his loyalists, embarking on a fearless mission to protect his people and reclaim their dignity. Fighting alongside three courageous women, each scarred by British atrocities yet unbroken in spirit, Hari proves that India's battle for independence was fought not only by celebrated leaders but also by countless unsung heroes whose sacrifices shaped the nation's destiny.

The promising cast of 1919: A Love Story

Apart from Arham, the series is headlined by Rakshit Pant as Nagesh, alongside Ruchi Kaushal, Minakshi Kashyap, and Dolly Kaushik. Arham Abbasi is an Indian actor primarily active in television, made his acting debut, and has appeared in shows such as MTV Webbed, It's Complicated, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Baawre, and Suhani Si Ek Ladki. He made his feature film debut in 2017 with Game Over, directed by Paresh Vinodray Savani.

1919: A Love Story narrates the treachery of General Dyer's on Indian farmers

Against the backdrop of General Dyer's reign of terror, the series explores the resilience of Indian farmers, the strength of women in the freedom movement, and the collective spirit that united ordinary people against extraordinary injustice. As India celebrates Independence Day, 1919: A Love Story pays tribute to the forgotten heroes of the freedom movement whose stories deserve to be remembered. 

More than a historical drama, 1919: A Love Story is a powerful tribute to the indomitable spirit of a nation and the ordinary people who became extraordinary in their fight for freedom. Watch 1919: A Love Story, streaming on Moj Plus and Quick TV this Independence Day.

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