19 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho: Karan Johar shares BTS pics of SRK, Saif starrer, Preity calls it her 'saddest happy film'

Karan Johar/Instagram

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, the emotional romantic drama Kal Ho Naa Ho was released on November 28 on 2003. As the film clocked 19 years ago, its producer and writer Karan Johar shared behind-the-scenes unseen photos of the film on his Instagram.

"An entire lifetime of memories, in a heartbeat! This film gave so much more than just that - it gave me joy, unbreakable bonds, a different lens for story telling and of course - the last film set I could be on with my father. And for that, I will forever be grateful to this film!", Karan captioned his post.

Preity, who played Shah Rukh and Saif's love interest Naina in the Nikkhil Advani directorial, took to her Instagram and shared her favourite scene with Shah Rukh from the film and wrote, "Remembering Kal Ho Naa Ho on its anniversary this Thanksgiving weekend. This is one of my favourite scenes from the film cuz multiple pages of dialogue were shot in one big take. Later a few close-ups were added. This scene is all about gratitude & appreciating what we have in our present. This was my saddest happy film. So grateful to have the opportunity to be part of films & cinema I enjoy & believe in."

Apart from the three main leads, the film had an ensemble cast comprising Jaya Bachchan, Sushma Seth, Reema Lagoo, Lillete Dubey, and Delnaaz Paul in pivotal roles. Sonali Bendre played a brief role in the film in which Sanjay Kapoor also made a single-screen appearance as her husband.

Kal Ho Naa Ho also received multiple accolades including two National Film Awards for Best Music Direction to the trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, and Best Male Playback Singer to Sonu Nigam for his lovely rendition of the beautiful title track penned by Javed Akhtar.



