16 mobile phones reportedly stolen at Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 promotional event in Ghaziabad

Thousands of people gathered at the Habitat Centre in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram locality to see Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.

In a shocking incident on Sunday, 16 mobile phones were stolen during Gadar 2 promotional event in Ghaziabad where the film’s lead stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel appeared to promote their upcoming film.

As per reports, thousands of people gathered at the Habitat Centre in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram locality to see Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. Taking advantage of the situation, miscreants stole phones and other valuables. However, it was only at the end of the event that people realised that their phones have been stolen. Later, several people filed complaints saying their phones were being stolen. Now, the police is investigating the matter.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol as Tara Singh, Ameesha Patel as Sakina, and Utkarsh Sharma as Charanjeet. The movie will see Tara Singh crossing the India-Pakistan border to save his son Charanjeet. The movie is scheduled to release on August 11 and is set to clash with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2.

Read Gadar 2: Utkarsh Sharma says Hollywood's action stars fail before Sunny Deol, says 'inke superhero costume le le toh...'

Meanwhile, while talking about the Pakistani citizen Seema Haider who crossed the border for her lover Sachin Meena, director Anil Sharma told ANI, "It’s a good thing. the journey must go on. Either one goes from here or comes here from there. I think the border should be finished. Everything should become India, become one country so that the problem will end. Crores of rupees are getting wasted. That’s why there is also dialogue in my film also. But, the pictures only give an impression but they are getting inspired by their love, love knows no boundaries."

He added, "Love does not accept any border, love is beyond any border. But, every man, every country has its own things, I will not be able to tell too much at this time."