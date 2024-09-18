15 Years of Wanted: How Salman Khan, Prabhu Deva combined to set the trend for Bollywood actioners' massy makeover

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress, Amitabh Bachchan's co-star who's jobless for 3 years, quit acting to pay bills, now working as...

Indus Water Treaty: India serves formal notice to Pakistan, seeking...

Virat Kohli asks Gautam Gambhir about on-field altercations, left surprised by his response

Good news for Anil Ambani, his company's Rs 3831 crore debt reduced by 87% to just Rs...

Australia legend Ricky Ponting joins new IPL franchise ahead of 2025 season

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet actress, Amitabh Bachchan's co-star who's jobless for 3 years, quit acting to pay bills, now working as...

Meet actress, Amitabh Bachchan's co-star who's jobless for 3 years, quit acting to pay bills, now working as...

Virat Kohli asks Gautam Gambhir about on-field altercations, left surprised by his response

Virat Kohli asks Gautam Gambhir about on-field altercations, left surprised by his response

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

First job of the world's richest people

First job of the world's richest people

8 most expensive perfumes in the world

8 most expensive perfumes in the world

9 TV actresses who are successful entrepreneurs

9 TV actresses who are successful entrepreneurs

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Prayagraj Viral Video: स्कॉर्पियो की बोनट से निकला 7 फीट का अजगर, मैकेनिक की हुई हालत खराब 

Prayagraj Viral Video: स्कॉर्पियो की बोनट से निकला 7 फीट का अजगर, मैकेनिक की हुई हालत खराब 

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action म��ें आया शिक्षा विभाग

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Meet actress, Amitabh Bachchan's co-star who's jobless for 3 years, quit acting to pay bills, now working as...

Meet actress, Amitabh Bachchan's co-star who's jobless for 3 years, quit acting to pay bills, now working as...

15 Years of Wanted: How Salman Khan, Prabhu Deva combined to set the trend for Bollywood actioners' massy makeover

15 Years of Wanted: How Salman Khan, Prabhu Deva combined to set the trend for Bollywood actioners' massy makeover

Diljit Dosanjh lands in trouble over his Dil-Luminati Tour in India, singer receives legal notice for...

Diljit Dosanjh lands in trouble over his Dil-Luminati Tour in India, singer receives legal notice for...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

15 Years of Wanted: How Salman Khan, Prabhu Deva combined to set the trend for Bollywood actioners' massy makeover

The seeds of future successes like Tiger Zinda Hai, Animal, and even Jawan, were sown 15 years ago today, when Salman Khan burst back on the screen in Prabhudeva's Wanted

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 04:10 PM IST

15 Years of Wanted: How Salman Khan, Prabhu Deva combined to set the trend for Bollywood actioners' massy makeover
Salman Khan and Ayesha Takia in Wanted
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The word ‘mass’ came into Hindi film-watchers’ lexicon sometime in the mid-2000s when the hit Telugu action film Mass began airing on cable television in its Hindi-dubbed version (titled Meri Jung – One Man Army). This, coupled with the Hindi dubs of other south hits like Indra, Sivaji, and Pokiri, entrenched this term in, well, the masses. These films began to be known as mass actioners and the treatment of the hero came to be known as ‘mass elevation’. But Bollywood action films stayed away from this trend, relying on slickness in Don and Dhoom, and intensity in Ghajini. Mass action truly entered Hindi films on this day, 15 years ago, when Salman Khan and Prabhu Deva rewrote the rules of Bollywood action.

Wanted was not a film that carried much hype. To understand why, one must look at how precariously Salman Khan was placed in his career at the point. He hadn’t had much solo success at the box office in the few years before that. The film had Ayesha Takia as the female lead and not a ‘big’ name. The villain Prakash Raj was an unknown commodity in Hindi films, and Prabhu Deva was a novice director. Yet, the film defied expectations to be a smash hit, grossing Rs 128 crore worldwide.

The success of Wanted was due to a combination of factors, not the least of which was Salman’s screen presence. But the biggest novelty was an unabashed massy treatment of the hero. The way Wanted projected Salman was new to Hindi cinema, almost a progression of Amitabh Bachchan’s larger-than-life appearances in the 70s and 80s. Prabhu Deva brought the essence of Pokiri (of which Wanted was a remake) and set it in modern-day Mumbai.

The audiences had seen all of it earlier too. The chase sequences, the fights, the face-off between the hero and the villain – nothing was new. What was new was how cleverly Prabhu Deva presented it. An entire generation of young cinegoers, who had grown up watching dubbed versions of south mass actioners on TV, now watched their own hero in a similar style. And they loved it. The action was slick but had an element of hero-worship to it. Salman’s stardom carried it off beautifully, and a new grammar of cinema was born.

The seeds were sown in Wanted, and Salman carried it to the next level the following year with Dabangg. Then Akshay Kumar joined in the fun with Rowdy Rathore, and Ajay Devgn followed suit with Singham and it was official, mass action was here to stay in Hindi cinema. In fact, the legacy of Wanted can be felt in the fact that when the biggest superstar of the last 30 years – Shah Rukh Khan – had to attempt a comeback to the big screen in 2023, he did it with two mass actioners – Jawan and Pathaan.

With Jawan, Animal, Tiger series, and the Cop Universe, the massification of Bollywood action is almost complete. And it all began on September 18, 2009 with Salman Khan and Wanted.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Not Iron Man, Spider-Man, Superman, Deadpool, Wolverine; this superhero is first to get a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Not Iron Man, Spider-Man, Superman, Deadpool, Wolverine; this superhero is first to get a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Meet woman, who worked in Azim Premji's Rs 288000 crore company as CTO, resigned due to...

Meet woman, who worked in Azim Premji's Rs 288000 crore company as CTO, resigned due to...

Meet man, who secured record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his salary is...

Meet man, who secured record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his salary is...

Meet woman, IIT, IIM graduate who left job in London to crack UPSC exam twice, became IPS then IAS officer, her AIR was…

Meet woman, IIT, IIM graduate who left job in London to crack UPSC exam twice, became IPS then IAS officer, her AIR was…

Shocking! Man throws a 'snake party' for his birthday, social media reacts

Shocking! Man throws a 'snake party' for his birthday, social media reacts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

10 films you can watch in theatres on National Cinema Day 2024 for only Rs 99

10 films you can watch in theatres on National Cinema Day 2024 for only Rs 99

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement