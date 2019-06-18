15 Years of Lakshya: Hrithik Roshan pens a nostalgic note

Hrithik Roshan gets nostalgic as 'Lakshya' completes 15 years

Hrithik Roshan has always delivered stellar hits, throughout his career and has an unparalleled legacy in which he has portrayed challenging roles. The actor got nostalgic on the occasion of his classic, film Lakshya completing 15 years. The movie helped Hrithik resonate the phase of self-discovery as an actor.

As Lakshya clocked 15 years, Hrithik Roshan took to his social media pages and shared, "A beautiful story of self discovery that touched my life in many ways. Lakshya resonated with my phase of self discovery as an actor. It gave me a friendship of a decade and half with @FarOutAkhtar & @ritesh_sid. It blessed me with the overwhelming love from my audience. Here's to #15yearsOfLakshya, a film that will always be very special :)"

The actor thanked the audience for the love and the precious friendship of decades with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, with whom he continues to share a great bond.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Super 30. The film is creating all the buzz for his promising portrayal of mathematician Anand Kumar. The first look of the film itself had created an immense buzz amongst the audience with Hrithik's de-glam look winning appreciation from all across.