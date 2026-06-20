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₹1.35 crore diamond earrings disappear during Rhea Anil Kapoor's New York fashion trip; Mumbai Police register theft case

₹1.35 crore diamond earrings disappear during Rhea Anil Kapoor's New York fashio

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₹1.35 crore diamond earrings disappear during Rhea Anil Kapoor's New York fashion trip; Mumbai Police register theft case

Mumbai Police have registered an FIR after diamond-studded earrings worth ₹1.35 crore.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 20, 2026, 12:35 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

₹1.35 crore diamond earrings disappear during Rhea Anil Kapoor's New York fashion trip; Mumbai Police register theft case
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A theft case involving diamond-studded earrings worth ₹1.35 crore has been registered at Mumbai's Sahar Police Station after jewellery being transported by filmmaker and stylist Rhea Kapoor's team allegedly went missing during an overseas trip to New York.

According to police, celebrity makeup artist Savleen Singh, who has worked with Rhea Kapoor for the last seven years, was entrusted with carrying two pairs of high-value earrings hired from Mumbai jewellers for a fashion event in New York. Rhea Kapoor and her team had travelled to the US to attend the Met Gala.

Jewellery Discovered Missing In New York

Police said the jewellery had been sourced from Mehta Jewellers and Goenka Jewellers and packed in two separate boxes, which Singh kept inside her handbag throughout the journey. The team left Mumbai on an Emirates flight at 10:25 pm on April 27 and travelled via Dubai before landing at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport at around 5:30 pm on April 28.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

After checking into the Pierre Hotel in New York, Singh reportedly opened the boxes to hand over the jewellery to another team member, Shirin. It was then that she discovered both boxes were empty.

Earrings Worth ₹1.35 Crore

The missing pieces included an 18-carat emerald and diamond-studded gold earring set from Mehta Jewellers valued at ₹66 lakh. The second item was a Zambian emerald-stone earring set with a gold border from Goenka Jewellers, estimated to be worth ₹69 lakh.

The combined value of the missing jewellery has been pegged at ₹1.35 crore.

FIR Registered, Probe Underway

After returning to Mumbai, Savleen Singh approached Sahar Police Station and lodged a complaint regarding the missing jewellery. Based on her statement, police registered an FIR against an unidentified person under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with theft.

Investigators are now tracing the entire sequence of events to establish where the jewellery may have disappeared. Police are examining whether the alleged theft took place at Mumbai airport, during the Emirates flight, while the team was transiting in Dubai, or after they reached New York.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

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