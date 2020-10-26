13 Years of 'Jab We Met': Kareena Kapoor Khan shares BTS still with Shahid Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali

It's been 13 years since Imtiaz Ali directorial Jab We Met released. The film starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles and is considered as one of the best romcoms in Bollywood. It was during the shoot of Jab We Met, Shahid and Kareena parted ways. The film also got Kareena the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) at several awards functions. Today, as Jab We Met clocked 13 years, Kareena took to trip down memory lane.

The actor took to her Instagram page and shared a BTS still with Shahid and Imtiaz clicked during 'Nagada Nagada' song shoot. Kareena captioned the photo with a popular dialogue from Jab We Met. She wrote, "'Mujhe toh lagta hai life mein jo kuch insaan real mein chahta hai, actual mein, usse wohi milta hai'. #13YearsOfJabWeMet #ShreeAshtavinayakCineVision."

Check out the photo below:

While talking Shahid and how he got the whole project together, Kareena had told Film Companion, "Shahid was the one who said that I should hear the script of the film. He was like, 'It’s amazing, the girl’s part is amazing and you should do it.' He kind of actually got this entire project together and both of us ended up doing this film (sic)."

She added, "Of course, after that destiny had its own plans and life took its course. A lot happened between this film (Jab We Met) and Tashan. We all went in separate ways and the beauty of this movie (Jab We Met) came out of it (sic)."