HomeBollywood

Bollywood

12th Fail box office collection day 4: Vikrant Massey's film sees amazing growth, earns more on first Monday than Friday

On Monday, Vikrant Massey's film 12th Fail, produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, collected Rs 1.20 crore,

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 11:08 AM IST

Vikrant Massey's film is being appreciated by all who watched the movie on the big screen. The word of mouth worked really well for the film, 12th Fail began with an opening day collection of Rs 1.11 crore and then managed to earn over Rs 5 crore during its first weekend.

However, on Monday, the film, produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, garnered only Rs 1.20 crore, as reported by the industry tracker Sacnilk. But it is still more than the opening day.  This brought the total four-day collection to Rs 7.84 crore.

According to the website, 12th Fail recorded a mere 10.04 percent occupancy rate in the Hindi market, with a significant portion of the audience attending night shows. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut's movie Tejas failed to resonate as it collected only Rs 4.25 crore in its first four days. Talking about it's first Monday collection, Tejas earned only Rs 50 lakh.

12th Fail is based on the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. Talking about portraying Manoj's life on the big screen, Vikrant has said, "A lot of things happened in Mr. Manoj's life, he has had a wonderful life. Sometimes it's unbelievable that inspite of so many hardships a man can bear with so much. Despite of so many struggles, he succeeded in life. He really really inspired me."

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest directorial project delves into the challenges faced by countless students as they strive to crack the UPSC entrance exam. However, it transcends the confines of this singular examination, imparting a powerful message of resilience in the face of adversity and the importance of starting afresh after setbacks.

READ | Not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan; these actors were Rakesh Roshan's first choices for Karan Arjun


 

 

