12th Fail box office collection day 3: Vikrant Massey film continues to surprise, earns Rs 6.70 crore in opening weekend

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail is seeing a significant growth in its box office collections in the opening weekend.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

Headlined by Vikrant Massey and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail released in the theatres last week on Friday, October 27. The emotional drama continues to attract audiences to theatres as the film earned Rs 3.10 crore on its third day of release, taking its net total to Rs 6.70 crore in the opening weekend.

Sharing the official box office numbers on his social media handles, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, "Content is king, audiences are king makers....#12thFail flies on Day 3, packs a healthy score in Weekend 1, the glowing word of mouth has come into play. The pre-#Diwali phase + #INDvsENG #CWC2023 haven’t impacted its biz. Fri 1.10 cr, Sat 2.50 cr, Sun 3.10 cr. Total: ₹ 6.70 cr [on 600 screens]. #India biz."

Stating that its growth on Sunday has been 24%, he added, "Going forward, #12thFail needs to perform strongly on weekdays [Mon - Thu]. The advantage is the open run till #Diwali. Right now, all eyes are on the make-or-break Monday numbers."

12th Fail is based on the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. Talking about portraying Manoj's life on the big screen, Vikrant has said, "A lot of things happened in Mr. Manoj's life, he has had a wonderful life. Sometimes it's unbelievable that inspite of so many hardships a man can bear with so much. Despite of so many struggles, he succeeded in life. He really really inspired me."

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest directorial project delves into the challenges faced by countless students as they strive to crack the UPSC entrance exam. However, it transcends the confines of this singular examination, imparting a powerful message of resilience in the face of adversity and the importance of starting afresh after setbacks.

READ | Not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan; these actors were Rakesh Roshan's first choices for Karan Arjun

