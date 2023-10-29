12th Fail box office collection day 2: Vikrant Massey film doubles its collection via word of mouth, earns Rs 2.50 crore

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey is based on the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's most recent directorial project, 12th Fail, has achieved significant success at the box office and has doubled its growth. Word of mouth worked really well for the film. the film garnered an impressive net earnings of 2.50 crores on its second day, accumulating a total of 3.60 crores net. This success solidifies its position as a significant force in the world of cinema.

What's particularly remarkable is that 12th Fail, featuring the talented Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, exhibited an extraordinary growth rate, with a remarkable 134% increase in its box office collections. This remarkable surge has left both industry insiders and fans awestruck by the film's profound impact.

Initially, the film was released on 600 screens with 2300 showings, but due to an unprecedented response and positive word of mouth, this number has significantly increased in just the first two days.

Notably, 12th Fail has been warmly embraced by regional audiences. The Delhi and Punjab circuits, in particular, experienced a sensational 150% growth, underscoring the film's special connection with North Indian viewers. In Mumbai, the film's appeal was equally magnetic, achieving an impressive 100% growth.

12th Fail is based on the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. Talking about the same, Vikrant added, "A lot of things happened in Mr. Manoj's life, he has had a wonderful life. Sometimes it's unbelievable that inspite of so many hardships a man can bear with so much. Despite of so many struggles, he succeeded in life. He really really inspired me."

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest directorial project delves into the challenges faced by countless students as they strive to crack the UPSC entrance exam. However, it transcends the confines of this singular examination, imparting a powerful message of resilience in the face of adversity and the importance of starting afresh after setbacks.

This emotional drama, available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, is set for a worldwide release on October 27. Notably, it will contend at the box office with Kangana Ranaut's aerial action film, "Tejas," Mikhil Musale's "Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video," Umesh Shukla's "Aankh Micholi," and Shyam Benegal's "Mujib: The Making of a Nation."

