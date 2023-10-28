12th Fail box office collection day 1: Vikrant Massey's film earns Rs 1 crore despite getting good reviews

Vikrant Massey's film 12th Fail, produced and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, earned Rs 1 crore at box office on day 1.

Vikrant Massey’s film 12th Fail, produced and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, released in theatres on Oct 27. The film received a good response from the moviegoers who took to social media and reviewed the film.

Talking about its box office collection, the film earned Rs 1 crore. As per sacnilk.com, the film has an overall occupancy of 9.09% and it is estimated to collect Rs 1 crore on day 1. Meanwhile, Vikrant is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film which is produced and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Vikrant also shared his first reaction after he read the film's script. He said, "When I read the script for the first time, I cried so much for almost 15-20 minutes because i had never heard, watched or even knew of such an amazing story and I was really moved. And somewhere or the other I even saw myself in this story.

12th Fail is based on the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. Talking about the same, Vikrant added, "A lot of things happened in Mr. Manoj's life, he has had a wonderful life. Sometimes it's unbelievable that inspite of so many hardships a man can bear with so much. Despite of so many struggles, he succeeded in life. He really really inspired me."

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest directorial project delves into the challenges faced by countless students as they strive to crack the UPSC entrance exam. However, it transcends the confines of this singular examination, imparting a powerful message of resilience in the face of adversity and the importance of starting afresh after setbacks.

This emotional drama, available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, is set for a worldwide release on October 27. Notably, it will contend at the box office with Kangana Ranaut's aerial action film, "Tejas," Mikhil Musale's "Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video," Umesh Shukla's "Aankh Micholi," and Shyam Benegal's "Mujib: The Making of a Nation."

