Headlines

Ind vs Aus: Australia name Matthew Wade captain, check 15-member squad for T20I series against India

Pakistan cricketer Usama Mir makes history as first concussion substitute in World Cup match

Watch: Ananya Panday holds Aditya Roy Kapur’s arm, leans on his shoulder, video goes viral

Geeta Press trustee Baijnath Aggarwal passes away, UP CM Yogi expresses condolences

India abstains on UN vote calling for humanitarian truce in Israel-Hamas conflict

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ind vs Aus: Australia name Matthew Wade captain, check 15-member squad for T20I series against India

Pakistan cricketer Usama Mir makes history as first concussion substitute in World Cup match

Watch: Ananya Panday holds Aditya Roy Kapur’s arm, leans on his shoulder, video goes viral

8 most profitable films of 2023

8 benefits of eating guava fruit and leaves

8 foods to eat first thing in the morning

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Watch: Ananya Panday holds Aditya Roy Kapur’s arm, leans on his shoulder, video goes viral

12th Fail box office collection day 1: Vikrant Massey's film earns Rs 1 crore despite getting good reviews

Tejas box office collection day 1: Kangana Ranaut-starrer takes slow start, earns Rs 1.25 crore

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

12th Fail box office collection day 1: Vikrant Massey's film earns Rs 1 crore despite getting good reviews

Vikrant Massey's film 12th Fail, produced and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, earned Rs 1 crore at box office on day 1.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 09:28 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Vikrant Massey’s film 12th Fail, produced and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, released in theatres on Oct 27. The film received a good response from the moviegoers who took to social media and reviewed the film.

Talking about its box office collection, the film earned Rs 1 crore. As per sacnilk.com, the film has an overall occupancy of 9.09% and it is estimated to collect Rs 1 crore on day 1. Meanwhile, Vikrant is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film which is produced and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Vikrant also shared his first reaction after he read the film's script. He said, "When I read the script for the first time, I cried so much for almost 15-20 minutes because i had never heard, watched or even knew of such an amazing story and I was really moved. And somewhere or the other I even saw myself in this story. 

12th Fail is based on the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. Talking about the same, Vikrant added, "A lot of things happened in Mr. Manoj's life, he has had a wonderful life. Sometimes it's unbelievable that inspite of so many hardships a man can bear with so much. Despite of so many struggles, he succeeded in life. He really really inspired me."

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest directorial project delves into the challenges faced by countless students as they strive to crack the UPSC entrance exam. However, it transcends the confines of this singular examination, imparting a powerful message of resilience in the face of adversity and the importance of starting afresh after setbacks.

This emotional drama, available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, is set for a worldwide release on October 27. Notably, it will contend at the box office with Kangana Ranaut's aerial action film, "Tejas," Mikhil Musale's "Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video," Umesh Shukla's "Aankh Micholi," and Shyam Benegal's "Mujib: The Making of a Nation."

READ | Not Vijay, Jr NTR, or Allu Arjun, but this south superstar is charging Rs 150 crore for their Bollywood debut

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

AUS vs NZ ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Dharamshala

Google rolls out fact-check tool for images globally

Tiger 3 actress Michelle Lee reveals challenges she, Katrina Kaif faced in towel fight scene: 'Our towels needed to...'

BAN vs NED ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Kolkata

Suriya reunites with Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara in Suriya 43; Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Varma join cast

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE