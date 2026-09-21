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12th Fail actress Medha Shankr to marry Samay Raina in December? Comedian makes major statement: 'Sorry Medha, will have to...'

There were reports that Samay Raina and Medha Shankr were supposed to marry by the year-end. The comedian reacted to the rumours and made a statement in his witty manner.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 21, 2026, 02:46 PM IST

12th Fail actress Medha Shankr to marry Samay Raina in December? Comedian makes major statement: 'Sorry Medha, will have to...'
Medha Shankr with Samay Raina (Image source: Facebook)
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Comedian Samay Raina has reacted to his wedding rumours with 12th Fail actress Medha Shankr. For the past few days, there have been reports that Samay and Medha have decided to settle down, and they will marry by December 2027. The rumours turned into news, and it spread like wildfire. The personalities mentioned in the rumours also noticed the speed of information spreading, and they decided to officially reply to the gossip. 

How did Samay respond to the rumoured wedding reports?

On Sunday, Samay took his thoughts to Instagram and shared a news portal's article image post claiming about their wedding. Reacting to it, the comedian gave a funny reply, in typical Samay Raina's style, and wrote, "December mein toh mera India Tour hai, sorry, Medha will have to postpone." He shared the Insta story with the Lata Mangeshkar song Jhooth Bole Kauva Kate in the background. Medha reacted to Samay’s reply with laughing emojis.

Medha also put an end to the wedding rumours

On Instagram Stories, Medha shared a picture of a baby cow lying on a bed, with the text, "Me scrolling past all the baseless wedding rumours like." She posted the story with the background of the song, Kiya Kiya from Welcome, with the specific lyrics, "Kya keh diya hai tumne yeh janam (What have you said, sweetheart?)."

Also read: 'I'm sorry Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif': Pakistani RJ apologises for body-shaming actress after superstar host bashed trolls on Bigg Boss 20

About Medha and Shankr dating rumours

The dating rumours of Medha and Samay started buzzing ever since she appeared on Samay’s India’s Got Latent Season 2 as one of the panelists. Later, Medha and Samay were spotted partying together, which further fueled the speculations. Recently, fans noticed similar backgrounds in their vacation pictures, which added more fuel to the wedding rumours. 

An anonymous post on Reddit claimed that Samay and Medha will get married in December 2026. The post made by the Reddit user, who claimed to be close to Samay’s family, said that, after speaking to his mother, they got to know that Samay and Medha were planning to get married in December 2026. The post also claimed that the two were currently on vacation together.

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