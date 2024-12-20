Anshumaan Pushkar, also known as Gauri Bhaiya from 12th Fail reacted to his co-star Vikrant Massey's announcing acting break.

Actor Anushmann Pushkar, who became a household name for playing the supporting role of Gauri Bhaiya in the superhit 12th Fail, has reacted to his co-star, Vikrant Massey taking a break from acting. For the unversed, On December 2, 2024, Vikrant dropped a post on his Instagram, hinting at retirement, and leaving his fans and netizens shocked. Days later, Vikrant clarified that he's not retiring, but taking a break from acting as he felt 'burned out'.

Anushmaan while promoting his new series, Moonwalk, with DNA India, reacts to Vikrant's decision, and says that he always knew that there was a miscommunication, as Vikrant cannot take such a drastic step. He says, "Pehli baat Vikrant bhai ne jo bhi likha ho, meri jitni samaj hai, woh art ko pasand karte hai. He's a true devotee of art, toh mujhe pata tha ki miscommunication ho gayi hai. Main nahi maan sakta. Toh phela point of view yehi tha (First of all, whatever Vikrant bhai has written, as far as I understand, he likes art. He's a true devotee of art, so I knew that there was a miscommunication. I couldn't believe it. So this was my first point of view)."

Anshumaan further applauds Vikrant for taking a pause and then giving time to his personal front as well. "Aap apna call lene ka adikar rakhte hai. Ki aap kahi mess mein na aa jaye. Success ke saath dher-saari opportunities aati hai. Par iske saath woh opportunities bhi aati hai jo aapka success khatam kar sakti hai. Toh aapki sensibility yeh banti hai ki aap usko samjhe. Apni jo adhaarsheela hai usko pakade rahiye, aur understand kijiye ki jo woh time mangta hai toh uss vyaktitva ko time dijiye. Taki aap introspect kar sake. Cheezon ko samaj sake, aur phir apne hisaab se call le sake (You have the right to take your own calls. So that you don't get into any mess. With success comes many opportunities. But with it also comes those opportunities which can end your success. So your sensitivity becomes that you should understand them. Hold on to your base, and understand that if that person demands time, then give time to that person. So that you can introspect. Understand things, and then take calls according to your needs).

He continues, "Unhone break ki baat mujhe bahut acha laga ki. Kyuki humare India mein yeh understanding hai ki agar aap success pa lo, toh pichla 10 saal ka barabar kar lo, paise kama lo. Mujhe yeh ek sensible decision laga hai ki aap apne art ko importance dete rahe, taki ek shant mann ke saath, proper decision-making making ke liye woh samay mil sake. Toh mujhe toh bahut achi cheez lagi. Aur har actor ko apne prep ke liye, apni shanti ke liye lena chaiye (I really liked the fact that he talked about the break. In India, it is a trend that if you succeed, then you recover the loss of your last 10 years and earn money. I think it is a sensible decision that you should keep giving importance to your art so that you can get time for proper decision-making with a calm mind. So I thought it was a very good thing. And every actor should take it for his preparation, for his peace)."

About Moonwalk

Moonwalk is a comedy-thriller series with a quirky tale of heist, love and loyalty. Starring Samir Kochhar, Anshumaan Pushkar, Nidhi Singh, Sheeba Chadha, and Geentanjali Kulkarni in key roles, Moonwalk will start streaming on JioCinema from December 20.