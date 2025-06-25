The extraordinary story of 120 Indian soldiers who fought against 1200 Chinese Soldiers at Rezang La in Ladakh to defend Chushu airfield in the 1962 Indo-China War will be portrayed in Farhan Akhtar-starrer 120 Bahadur slated to release in cinemas this year.

Long before it became a symbol of unmatched courage, Rezang La stood as a remote, wind-swept mountain pass in the eastern sector of Ladakh, near the village of Chushul. Towering at nearly 18,000 feet above sea level, this icy terrain became the backdrop of one of the most legendary last stands in Indian military history. At the heart of that stand was Charlie Company of the 13 Kumaon Battalion. In November 1962, 120 soldiers from Charlie Company were stationed at this high-altitude post to defend the Chushul sector. Braving freezing winds, unforgiving terrain, and mounting pressure, they stood firm in the face of an advancing enemy, determined to hold the line at all costs.

How Major Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC led Charlie Compnay

Commanded by Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, the men from Charlie Company displayed unparalleled courage on the night of November 18, 1962 as they battled against over 1200 Chinese soldiers. They pushed back successive attacks from their post at Rezang La. Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, who led the infantry battalion and sacrified his life to defend the Chushul airfield from the Chinese army, was posthomously honoured with India's highest military decoration Param Vir Chakra.

Farhan Akhtar to lead 120 Bahadur

Though the battle came at a staggering cost, their valour left behind a story that continues to echo through military institutions and history books alike. Charlie Company became a symbol of sacrifice, and a reminder of how a handful of brave hearts rewrote the narrative of an entire war. Now, their extraordinary story will come to life in 120 Bahadur, with Farhan Akhtar portraying Major Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC. Directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), the film is an Excel Entertainment production. 120 Bahadur is slated to release in cinemas on November 21, 2025.

