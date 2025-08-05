120 Bahadur teaser: Farhan Akhtar plays 1962 war hero Shaitan Singh in comeback film, pays tribute to Indian Army

War 2: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani's action thriller is longest film in YRF Spyverse, has runtime of...
Inspired by the real-life heroism of the Battle of Rezang La (1962), the teaser offers a pulse-pounding look at the bravery of 120 Indian soldiers who stood their ground against thousands.
A day after unveiling a powerful new poster that left fans buzzing, the makers of 120 Bahadur have now dropped the much-awaited teaser, and it roars with scale, soul, and searing patriotism.
Featuring Farhan Akhtar in a fierce avatar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati (PVC), the first glimpse promises a cinematic war epic rooted in courage and sacrifice. Inspired by the real-life heroism of the Battle of Rezang La (1962), the teaser offers a pulse-pounding look at the bravery of 120 Indian soldiers who stood their ground against thousands. At its heart is the thunderous declaration, “Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge!”, a line that echoes throughout the visuals and sets the emotional core of the film.
Makers, taking to their official handle, posted the teaser along with the caption, "Yeh wardi sirf himmat nahin, balidaan bhi maangti hai! Based on the incredible true story is a war forged in snow and sealed with sacrifice. 120 Bahadur, teaser out now. Releasing in cinemas near you on 21st Nov, 2025. #120Bahadur #EkSauBeesBahadur #DadaKishanKiJai.
Marking Farhan Akhtar’s powerful return to the big screen, the teaser showcases him in a transformative role, intense, restrained, and deeply stirring. His portrayal of Major Shaitan Singh is already drawing acclaim for its authenticity and quiet command.
Shot across Ladakh, Rajasthan, and Mumbai, and mounted on a never-before scale, 120 Bahadur recreates the war front with an unflinching eye. From frozen terrains to battlefield silence, every frame carries weight.
Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment) and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), 120 Bahadur releases in cinemas on 21st November 2025.