Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

War 2: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani's action thriller is longest film in YRF Spyverse, has runtime of...

Amit Shah surpasses Lal Krishna Advani's record, know all about his tenure as India's longest-serving Home Minister

Ajay Devgn's hilarious birthday wish for Kajol goes viral, fans say 'paaji firse...': 'You would still...'

Who was Satya Pal Malik? Why did he openly support farmers' movement and make startling revelations on Pulwama attack?

Zakir Khan says he didn’t recognise BTS members in Korea, asked them ‘who are you?’: ‘Had no idea who they were’

Who is Kalyan Banerjee? TMC MP is known for fighting party leaders Mahua Moita and others, including...

Satyapal Malik, former J-K Governor, dies at 79 after prolonged illness

Dhanashree Verma visits Dubai Temple days after ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal 'be your own sugar daddy' revelation, says 'grateful for...'

120 Bahadur teaser: Farhan Akhtar plays 1962 war hero Shaitan Singh in comeback film, pays tribute to Indian Army

The skeleton whisperer: Ground penetrating radar in Wetland forensics

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Satya Pal Malik Death: Who Was Satya Pal Malik? Former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Dies At 79

Satya Pal Malik Death: Who Was Satya Pal Malik? Former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Dies At 79

War 2: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani's action thriller is longest film in YRF Spyverse, has runtime of...

War 2: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara's action thriller has runtime of...

Meet Bhagyashri Borse, Vijay Deverakonda's love interest in Kingdom, who appeared before in Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion as...

Meet Bhagyashri Borse, Vijay Deverakonda's love interest in Kingdom, who appeare

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Bhagyashri Borse, Vijay Deverakonda's love interest in Kingdom, who appeared before in Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion as...

Meet Bhagyashri Borse, Vijay Deverakonda's love interest in Kingdom, who appeare

Dhadak 2 star Triptii Dimri's skin glow secret has childhood connection: Know her DIY skin fixes, night rituals and more

Dhadak 2 star Triptii Dimri's skin glow secret has childhood connection

Sultan’s Bulleya wept, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’s Bulleya roared; 5 songs with same titles but totally different vibes

5 songs with same titles but totally different vibes

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

120 Bahadur teaser: Farhan Akhtar plays 1962 war hero Shaitan Singh in comeback film, pays tribute to Indian Army

Inspired by the real-life heroism of the Battle of Rezang La (1962), the teaser offers a pulse-pounding look at the bravery of 120 Indian soldiers who stood their ground against thousands.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 05, 2025, 02:11 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

120 Bahadur teaser: Farhan Akhtar plays 1962 war hero Shaitan Singh in comeback film, pays tribute to Indian Army
Image credit: Instagram

TRENDING NOW

A day after unveiling a powerful new poster that left fans buzzing, the makers of 120 Bahadur have now dropped the much-awaited teaser, and it roars with scale, soul, and searing patriotism.

Featuring Farhan Akhtar in a fierce avatar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati (PVC), the first glimpse promises a cinematic war epic rooted in courage and sacrifice. Inspired by the real-life heroism of the Battle of Rezang La (1962), the teaser offers a pulse-pounding look at the bravery of 120 Indian soldiers who stood their ground against thousands. At its heart is the thunderous declaration, “Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge!”, a line that echoes throughout the visuals and sets the emotional core of the film.

Makers, taking to their official handle, posted the teaser along with the caption, "Yeh wardi sirf himmat nahin, balidaan bhi maangti hai! Based on the incredible true story is a war forged in snow and sealed with sacrifice. 120 Bahadur, teaser out now. Releasing in cinemas near you on 21st Nov, 2025. #120Bahadur #EkSauBeesBahadur #DadaKishanKiJai.

Marking Farhan Akhtar’s powerful return to the big screen, the teaser showcases him in a transformative role, intense, restrained, and deeply stirring. His portrayal of Major Shaitan Singh is already drawing acclaim for its authenticity and quiet command.

Shot across Ladakh, Rajasthan, and Mumbai, and mounted on a never-before scale, 120 Bahadur recreates the war front with an unflinching eye. From frozen terrains to battlefield silence, every frame carries weight.

Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment) and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), 120 Bahadur releases in cinemas on 21st November 2025.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dhadak 2 box office collection day 4: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri film continues to struggle despite good reviews, earns just...
Dhadak 2 box office day 4: Siddhant, Triptii film continues to struggle
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman gives BIG warning to ChatGPT users ahead of new model launch, says, 'bear with us..'
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman gives BIG warning to ChatGPT users ahead of new model...
US President Donald Trump issues big statement on reciprocal tariffs amid trade negotiations: 'Not looking for...'
US President Donald Trump issues big statement on reciprocal tariffs amid trade
Meet Nandini Agrawal who became world’s youngest Chartered Accountant, topped CA final exam at just 19, she is from...
Meet Nandini Agrawal became world’s youngest Chartered Accountant, topped...
Delhi Rains: Yamuna water level rising, may cross danger mark on…; officials warn low-lying areas
Delhi Rains: Yamuna water level rising, may cross danger mark on…; officials war
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Bhagyashri Borse, Vijay Deverakonda's love interest in Kingdom, who appeared before in Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion as...
Meet Bhagyashri Borse, Vijay Deverakonda's love interest in Kingdom, who appeare
Dhadak 2 star Triptii Dimri's skin glow secret has childhood connection: Know her DIY skin fixes, night rituals and more
Dhadak 2 star Triptii Dimri's skin glow secret has childhood connection
Sultan’s Bulleya wept, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’s Bulleya roared; 5 songs with same titles but totally different vibes
5 songs with same titles but totally different vibes
Genelia D’Souza birthday: A look at Sitaare Zameen Par star's Rs 140 cr net worth, investments and more
Genelia D’Souza birthday: A look at Sitaare Zameen Par star's Rs 140 cr net wort
Inside Saina Nehwal’s Hyderabad mansion: Luxurious living room, trophy room, her lavish home is valued at Rs…
Inside Saina Nehwal’s Hyderabad mansion: Luxurious living room, trophy room, her
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE