120 Bahadur: Ram Chander Yadav and Nihal Singh, only two surviving heroes of the Battle of Rezang La, will be portrayed by these debutants in Farhan Akhtar film

120 Bahadur salutes the 120 brave men who defeated the Chinese Army contingent of 3000 soldiers at the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Indo-China War. Two out of those 120 Indian soldiers - Ram Chander Yadav and Nihal Singh - continue to stand tall as living symbols of courage.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 11:39 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Atul Singh with Nihal Singh and Sparsh Walia with Ram Chander Yadav
The upcoming war drama 120 Bahadur, headlined by Farhan Akhtar, is one of the most awaited films of the year. It is based on the Battle of Rezang La, in which 120 soldiers of the Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment defended their post against a 3000-strong Chinese Army contingent during the 1962 Indo-China war. Farhan steps into the role of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, the fearless leader of the 13 Kumaon Regiment. Singh sacrificed his life during the battle and was posthomously awarded India's highest miliray decoration Param Veer Chakra.

120 Bahadur salutes the 120 brave men who fought against impossible odds, and remarkably, two of them, Subedar Honorary Captain Ram Chander Yadav and Havildar Nihal Singh continue to stand tall as living symbols of courage. Their presence reminds us that the heroes of Rezang La aren’t just names in history, they are among us, carrying memories of a battle that defined sacrifice and strength. Portraying these real-life warriors are two debutants - Sparsh Walia as Ram Chander Yadav and Atul Singh as Nihal Singh. 

Also starring Raashii Khanna, Vivan Bhatena, Ankit Siwach, Eijaz Khan, and Ajinkya Deo among others, 120 Bahadur is slated to release in cinemas on November 21. Directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under their banner Excel Entertainment, and Amit Chandrra under Trigger Happy Studios, it is an Excel Entertainment production.  

120 Bahadur will clash at the box office with Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani-starrer adult comedy Mastiii 4 and  the romantic drama Gustaakh Ishq, featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, and Fatima Sana Shaikh on November 21. While Mastiii 4 is directed by Milap Mila Zaveri, Gustaakh Ishq is helmed by Vibhu Puri.

