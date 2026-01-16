120 Bahadur OTT release date: When, where to watch Farhan Akhtar, Raashii Khanna-starrer period war drama

Even though 120 Bahadur received positive reviews from the industry folks and critics for its perfomances, cinematography, and war sequences, the Farhan Akhtar-starrer failed at the box office and became a commercial disaster. The period war drama is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video India.

Headlined by Farhan Akhtar, the historical war drama 120 Bahadur was released on November 21. It brings to life the incredible bravery of 120 Indian soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought against a 3000-strong Chinese Army contingent in the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Indo-China war. Farhan plays Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, the fearless leader who, along with his men, stood firm against overwhelming odds in one of the most heroic chapters of India's military history.

Also featuring Raashii Khanna, Sparsh Walia, Vivan Bhatena, and Eijaz Khan in pivotal roles, 120 Bahadur started streaming on Amazon Prime Video India from January 16. The streaming giant shared some screenshots from the film on its social media handles, and captioned them, "64 years back, courage had 120 new names. What happened next? 120 Bahadur On Prime, Watch Now."

Even though the Farhan Akhtar-starrer received positive reviews from the industry folks and critics for its perfomances, cinematography, and war sequences, 120 Bahadur failed at the box office and became a commercial disaster. Made in the reported budget of around Rs 80 crore, the film just collected Rs 18 crore net in India and Rs 23 crore globally, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, along with Amit Chandrra of Trigger Happy Studios, 120 Bahadur clashed at the box office with Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer sex comedy Mastiii 4 on November 21. The Milap Milan Zaveri diectorial, that also features Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Nargis Fakhri, also bombed at the box office and just earned Rs 15 crore worldwide against its budget of Rs 40 crore.

READ | The Raja Saab box office collection day 7: Prabhas film continues to struggle, earns less than Saaho, Adipurush in first week