120 Bahadur first review out: Farhan Akhtar-starrer war drama 'deserves standing ovation', says Army Chief General Dwivedi

A special film screening of 120 Bahadur was held in Delhi for the Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM, on the eve of the 63rd anniversary of the Battle of Rezang La, that took place on November 18, 1962 during the Indo-China war. The event was attended by Brigadiers, Major Generals, Army officers, and their families, and was hosted by the makers of 120 Bahadur.

The evening honoured the valour of the bravehearts and saw Army Chief General Dwivedi share a few heartfelt words on how the film resonated with him, appreciating its moving tribute to the soldiers of Rezang La. He said, "This movie has got everything. It has emotion, it has valour, it has team spirit. It also shows how Indian soldiers always respect their enemies." He thanked the entire cast and crew, concluding that 120 Bahadur and the entire team behind the film deserves a standing ovation.

120 Bahadur brings to life the extraordinary courage of 120 Indian soldiers who stood their ground against 3000 Chinese soldiers during the 1962 Battle of Rezang La. Farhan Akhtar stars as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, leading his men through one of the most defining and heroic stands in Indian military history.

Directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), the war drama will release in cinemas on November 21, 2025. It will clash at the box office with Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer sex comedy Mastiii 4 directed by Milap Milan Zaveri.

