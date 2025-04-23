This outsider has struggled for more than a decade, and he was once ready to give up his dream of becoming an actor. He was set to return to his home. But one advice from his mother changed his life.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been affiliated as 'scene-stealer', 'standout performer', and 'worthy addition' to a film. Whenever he appears on the screen, you know the narrative will take an interesting turn (read: Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan). Even in mediocre to bad films (like Freaky Ali, Heropanti 2, Genius), Nawaz is the only saving grace of the film. Today, Nawazuddin has a reported net worth of Rs 160 crores. He owns a lavish bungalow of Rs 12.8 crores in Versova, Mumbai, and even a fleet of expensive cars. However, all this comes with hard work, a struggle of 12 years, and his mom's valuable advice.

When Nawazuddin was frustrated and depressed with years of struggle

In the early 90s, Nawazuddin came to Bombay with big dreams of winning over the world with his art and talent. The boy from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, didn't know that he would have to strive so hard to get a 10-second role in Sarfarosh. Nawaz did several minor roles in movies such as Shool, Munna Bhai MBBS, Jungle, Family, Aaja Nachle, and Black Friday. Nawaz was certainly unhappy with his career trajectory, which was limited to forgettable appearances in big films. In a talk show, Nawaz admitted that he was frustrated and even depressed about his career. While striving through his career, Nawazuddin also worked as security guard for months.

When Nawaz was ready to quit Bollywood, but his ammi told him...

Nawaz was heartbroken from his standing in Bollywood, and he decided to quit films and return to Muzaffarnagar. One day, he got a letter from his mother, and after reading that, he got a new push to strive hard. Nawaz's ammi motivated his son by ending the letter with "12 saal mein toh kachre ke din bhi badalte hai, tere bhi badalenge (In 12 years even the days of garbage change, yours will also change)." These lines gave a new meaning to Nawaz, and years later, he got his breakthrough roles in 2012 with Gangs of Wasseypur 2 and Kahani. The rest is history. On the work front, Nawaz will next be seen in Costao, which will premiere on ZEE5.

