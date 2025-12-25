'11 mins mein Rs 25 lakh': Elvish Yadav does impossible, becomes biggest entreprenuer by selling..., BB OTT 2 winner reacts, fans say 'systum hila diya'

Elvish Yadav launched his clothing line 'Systumm', and in 11 minutes, it made a sale of Rs 25 lakh. The popular influencer took the social media to express his happiness and was equally surprised by the love of his fans.

Influencer and actor Elvish Yadav has launched his clothing line 'Systumm', and he made record-breaking sales of Rs 25 lakh in just 11 minutes. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner has a massive fan following, and they proved their loyalty for him by literally crashing the internet and giving him a SOLD OUT as a token of gesture. Elvish, astonished by the response of his fans and staggering sales, took the social media to give a shoutout to his followers.

Elvish Yadav thanking his fans

Elvish recorded a video, thanking his extended family, and said, "Bhai tum log kya ho yaar. 11 minute hue hai apni Systumm clothing ko live hue, aur aap logo ne Rs 25 lakh ki sale kar di. Kya ho tum log yaar. Meri toh samaj ke paar ho aap log. Jisne nahi dekha woh link pe ja ke dekh le (Guys, what have you done? It's only been 11 minutes since my Systumm clothing line went live, and you guys have already made sales worth Rs 25 lakh! What are you all? You're beyond my comprehension. Those who haven't seen it yet, go check it out using the link)."

Massive response for Elvish Yadav’s newly launched clothing brand Systumm!

Fans react to Elvish Yadav's record-breaking sales

Soon, the video went viral, and netizens showered love and appreciation on Elvish. A cybercitizen wrote, "Systum hila diya bhai ne." Another cybercitizen wrote, "Out of stock ho gaya bhai." A netizen wrote, "Out of stock muje mili hi nahi." One of the netizens wrote, "Power of the Elvish army." An internet user wrote, "Pagal hi hai log. Bus system ka tag laga diya kisi par aur chalo le le."

About Systumm

Elvish Yadav launched his clothing line Systumm on December 23-24, selling customised hoodies and men's wear. The record-breaking sales at the launch proved it to be his successful debut as an entrepreneur. On the work front, Elvish was last seen in the web series Aukat Ke Bahar, which got a good response on OTT.