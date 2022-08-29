100%: Shehnaaz Gill announces her upcoming film with Nora Fatehi, John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh

Photo credit: Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill has unveiled and shared the first teaser for her forthcoming 100% flick. Shehnaaz shared a video on Instagram announcing the movie's upcoming theatrical release. In addition to Shehnaaz, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi, and John Abraham will also appear in the movie.

The words in the teaser read, “20% comedy, 20% romance, 20% music, 20% confusion, 20% action, together we're 100%." It also read, “A film about love, a film about marriage, a film about family, and spies."

Sajid Khan is the director of the movie. It will be released in 2023 around Diwali. His comeback to filmmaking following the 2018 MeToo allegations will be marked by this.

Shehnaaz captioned the post, "A roller coaster comedy packed with action, music and spies! We guarantee you a #100Percent entertainer!! (sparkles emoji). Diwali 2023 just got bigger !! Are you ready?? (clapper board emoji)."

The Honsla Rakh star has sung Neha Kakkar's song and continues to remain an instant sensation. Shehnaaz took the famous song of Neha and Jubin Nautiyal, Taaron Ka Sehar, and gave it her own melodious touch to it.

Gill sung the song in a white Mickey Mouse t-shirt, and her rendition has gave a soulful touch to the romantic melody. Shehnaaz posted the video with stars emojis in the caption, and within 2 hours of upload, the song has crossed over 450K likes.

Shehnaaz last appeared alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh. She is prepared to make her Bollywood debut in Kisika Bhai Kisika Jaan, which stars Salman Khan. In addition to Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, and Siddharth Nigam, the film is directed by Farhad Samji. This year's December 30 release date is anticipated.

According to rumours, Shehnaaz would also appear in the upcoming movie starring Rhea Kapoor. Shehnaaz became well-known after participating in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 show. She also released the song Tu Yaheen Hai last year in memory of Sidharth Shukla, who won Bigg Boss 13 and was her late boyfriend. She has participated in a number of reality television programmes, including Dance Deewane 3 and Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan.